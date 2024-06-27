EastEnders: Three new Mitchells weren’t necessary, fans complain

Fans of EastEnders have complained about the arrival of three (!) new Mitchells in this week’s episodes. With Stevie in hospital, son Teddy rushed to his bedside – with his own sons, Barney and Harry, in tow.

The trio quickly set about making their presence known in Walford – with Teddy determined to get to the bottom of his dad’s injuries. This culminated in The Queen Vic, where Stevie revealed the truth.

A stunned Billy was shocked to learn that Teddy was none other than Stevie’s other son – and his brother.

The new Mitchells made their EastEnders debut this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react to the new Mitchell men

As the episode aired, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Teddy and his sons. And not everyone was particularly pleased to see them.

‘How many more Mitchells can one show take?’ asked one fan on Reddit, listing the fourteen Mitchells currently living in Walford right now. ‘The characters might be amazing, but make room for them if they are,’ this viewer continued.

‘I just wish they were a brand new family, because Mitchells just come with so much baggage and they keep inventing more and more and for me personally, it feels too much,’ they finished.

The Mitchell show? (Credit: BBC)

‘Three utterly superfluous characters,’ say fans

This sentiment was echoed over on X, where viewers continued to debate the merit of more Mitchells.

‘As a newer viewer, it feels like there’s already 700 characters on this half hour show. I don’t think they need 3 more,’ wrote one fan.

As a newer viewer, it feels like there’s already 700 characters on this half hour show. I don’t think they need 3 more. #Eastenders — CoryB (@CoryBTO) June 26, 2024

‘Three utterly superfluous characters,’ wrote a second.

Three utterly superfluous characters ‍♀️imo — Mary (@MaryLuvsLaughin) June 26, 2024

‘Am I meant to like the new Mitchell family members? Because I don’t, and I don’t even get what they were trying to go for with Teddy,’ mused another.

Am I meant to like the new Mitchell family members? Because I don’t, and I don’t even get what they were trying to go for with Teddy #EastEnders — SaurianBot (@Kapro_The_Auto) June 26, 2024

‘So I was right. More thuggish Mitchell men arriving on the square is not what this soap needed,’ said a fourth.

so, i was right. more thuggish mitchell men arriving on the square is not what this soap needed #EastEnders — ᴀᴍʏ ʜᴀʀɢɪᴛᴀʏ-ᴠɪsᴀɢᴇ ∞ (@itsamy_xo) June 25, 2024

Are you a fan of the new Mitchell men?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

