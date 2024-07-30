Last night in EastEnders (Monday, July 29), Kat confided in Alfie about her struggle looking after Tommy following his latest rebellious behaviour.

She then caught Tommy being rough with Bert and Ernie, disgusted with her son’s attitude.

EastEnders fans have now been left horrified after watching Tommy turn against his own brothers.

Tommy took things out on his younger brothers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Tommy’s abuse of Kat

Viewers of EastEnders will know that Tommy Moon’s abuse storyline of his mum Kat recently kicked off.

He was seen last week punching his mum, upset with her for not getting back with Phil.

Tommy later called the police on Kat and made out that Kat had been abusing him, with social services then paying the family a visit.

Yesterday evening in Walford, Tommy was told to look after the twins but Kat soon caught him being rough with them.

Kat ended up rushing over to protect Bert and Ernie before confiding in Alfie about her struggles parenting Tommy.

Tommy’s actions have horrified fans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disgusted with Tommy Moon’s latest behaviour

Easties fans can’t believe that Tommy’s now taking his anger out on his younger brothers and have taken to social media to share their disgust.

One fan complained: “Tommy is just as disgusting as his dad Michael Moon.”

Another fan agreed: “Tommy tryna hurt the twin. He’s becoming Michael 2.0.”

A third EastEnders viewer added: “Not Tommy trying to hurt the twins the little [bleep] (can’t believe they’re 10 this year either.)”

Will Tommy stop with the attitude? (Credit: BBC)

Will Tommy’s attitude change for the better?

In EastEnders spoilers for the rest of the week, Alfie tries to convince Kat to go on holiday despite her previously having cancelled the family’s trip away.

Alfie’s pleased when he sees Tommy playing nice, hoping that he’s started to get through to him. But, has Tommy truly changed? Or, is he putting on an act for Alfie?

