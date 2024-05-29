EastEnders: Vinny to die and become Nish’s heart donor, new fan theory predicts

This week in EastEnders, Nish Panesar returned to Walford and revealed some huge news to Vinny and the rest of the Panesar family – he’s dying…

Last night (Tuesday, May 28), Nish went to hospital and realised that he needed a new heart.

A new EastEnders fan theory has now predicted who could be Nish’s heart donor.

Nish’s family didn’t believe him at first (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish is dying

Nish returned to Walford this week and told his family that he was dying. However, they struggled to believe that he was telling the truth.

With the family voting on whether to allow Nish back into the family, Ravi saw Nugget talking to Nish at McKlunky’s last night and shoved his dad to the ground.

Nish was then taken to the hospital where he received some rather worrying news.

Thinking that he had years left, Nish was stunned to find out from the doctors that he needed a new heart.

However, he might not survive long enough to reach the top of the waiting list for a transplant.

Vinny is siding with Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Vinny to die as Nish lives?

Vinny and Suki have been teaming up to take over the Panesar empire whilst trying to keep this a secret from Nish.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Vinny could soon lose his life as Nish receives his heart.

One fan commented: “Nish needs a heart transplant. Well, nice knowing you, Vinny.”

Another fan asked: “Nish needs a heart transplant – but who will provide one for him or is he too late?,” which led to the response: “I think Vinny will die and Nish will get his heart.”

A third person shared: “So Ravi or Vinny will be the donor.”

Vinny is playing with fire (Credit: BBC)

Will Vinny lose his life?

Vinny and Suki are causing suspicions to rise for Ravi as they scheme against Nish.

But, will Vinny soon meet a tragic fate as he gets into trouble? Will Nish receive his own son’s heart?

