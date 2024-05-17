EastEnders: Whitney baby name leaves fans unimpressed: ‘The names just get stupider’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, May 16), Whitney went to the hospital and gave birth to her baby daughter.

She then gathered Bianca and Britney together and revealed her baby name to them.

However, fans aren’t very impressed with Whitney’s choice of name for the baby girl…

Whitney named her baby Dolly (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney gave birth

Yesterday evening in Walford, Whitney and Lauren remained trapped in the taco van as Whitney went into labour.

Bianca managed to break them out of the van, before they headed off to the hospital.

Both Lauren and Bianca helped Whitney through the birth as Zack made his way from the Sten-do to Whitney’s side.

Whitney gave birth to a baby girl as Zack arrived to see them both. With Lauren and Zack feeling guilty, they promised to keep Zack’s cheating a secret.

Britney had overheard their conversation though and now knew the truth about Zack and Lauren sleeping together.

Remaining silent whilst they all had a family photo with the new baby, Britney gave Zack a worrying look.

Oblivious to the tension, Whitney then revealed that their new baby girl was called Dolly.

Fans don’t like the name (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans struggle to get behind Whitney baby name choice

Recently, Lily Slater named her baby Charli after the singer Charli XCX. Now, Whitney’s named her baby Dolly and fans think that the soap’s choice of baby names are just getting worse and worse…

One fan wrote: “Dolly! Well the names just get stupider, don’t they? I suppose at least they didn’t call ‘er somethin’ outlandish like Zendaya.”

Another fan complained: “OMG GET AN ACTUAL GRIP. I’m glad she’s leaving now. She picks the worst names for babies…. DOLLY DEAN HUDSON.”

A third fan joked: “Imagine waiting 9 months to give birth only to call it Dolly.”

Britney reveals the truth (Credit: BBC)

Will Britney reveal Zack’s secret?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Whitney walks down the aisle with baby Dolly by her side.

However, as Zack and Whit say their vows, Britney interrupts things and reveals that Lauren and Zack slept together! But, will anyone believe her?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

