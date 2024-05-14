EastEnders: Whitney’s wedding dress is hideous, fans complain

Yesterday in EastEnders (Monday, May 13), Bianca and Whitney went out to the market to grab a few things for the big day.

After this moment, Whitney tried her wedding dress on in front of the pair in a heartfelt moment.

EastEnders fans have now commented on Whitney’s wedding dress, hoping that she’d have chosen to wear something better.

Whit shared a heartfelt moment with Bianca and Britney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney tried on her wedding dress

Last night, Whitney sent Bianca out to get hold of some items she needed for the wedding. However, Bianca soon roped Britney in to help her as she headed to the market.

With Bianca failing to haggle the prices down, Britney then switched the price stickers on some items so that they could afford them.

She also stole a few more things under Bianca’s watch, before bringing everything back to a delighted Whit.

Whitney then tried her wedding dress in front of the pair but the touching moment was short-lived as Britney revealed that they’d stolen some of the things.

Fans didn’t like the dress (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unimpressed with Whitney wedding outfit choice

Seeing their first glimpse of Whitney’s wedding dress, fans have headed online to share their dissatisfaction with Whitney’s outfit. They think that she could’ve chosen a nicer looking dress for the big day…

One fan wondered: “Couldn’t the wardrobe department let Whitney dress nicely for her wedding day?”

Couldn’t the wardrobe department let Whitney dress nicely for wedding day? #eastenders — Fer (@LadyFerny) May 13, 2024

I can see that everyone just LOVES Whitney's wedding dress(!) 🤣🤣🤣 #EastEnders — ❤🦁🇺🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧J🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇦🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) May 13, 2024

State of that dress and as for the vases 🤢 #EastEnders — Katiepants 🌺💕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴‍☠️ (@pantskate) May 13, 2024

Another person joked: “I can see that everyone just LOVES Whitney’s wedding dress(!)”

A third fan added: “State of that dress and as for the vases…”

Whitney has Dolly by her side (Credit: BBC)

When is Zack and Whitney’s wedding day?

EastEnders spoilers for next week confirm that Zack and Whitney’s wedding day takes place on Monday, May 20 as Whit walks down the aisle with her baby daughter, Dolly.

However, Whitney is soon taken aback as Britney interrupts the vows with a big revelation… Will Zack and Whit get to say ‘I do?’

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

