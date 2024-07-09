EastEnders won’t air tonight – here’s when it’s next on

In another TV schedule shake-up this week, EastEnders won’t be airing tonight (Tuesday, July 9). But, when can you catch the BBC One soap this week?

EE usually airs at 7.30pm, but tonight the BBC will be showing the Spain v France match as part of their ongoing coverage of the Euros.

So, when can you watch EastEnders next?

When is EastEnders next on?

EastEnders will not be airing tonight (July 9) due to coverage of the Euros semi-final match between Spain and France.

The game will be airing from 7.30pm – 10.10pm, meaning EastEnders can’t air in its usual 7.30pm slot.

The soap will be back on Wednesday, July 10 with a 30-minute episode beginning at 7.30pm. On Thursday, July 11, two episodes of EastEnders will air on BBC One, at 8.15pm and 8.45pm.

However, episodes will continue to drop daily Monday to Thursday on BBC iPlayer at 6am.

What’s happening in EastEnders this week?

Bobby’s 21st birthday is fast approaching in EastEnders and Anna tries to recruit Freddie to help plan the event. Bobby is reluctant to do any celebrations.

Ian is acting a little bit shady as he doesn’t seem to focus on anything, including Bobby’s upcoming birthday. He later tells his family he’s running for council again and heads out, informing Cindy he’s attending a leadership course in Manchester but she can’t join him.

Peter is suspicious and finds out he is lying about going to a meeting. Peter demands Ian be upfront, but will he confess?

Elsewhere, Reiss is struggling a £18,000 debt due to Debbie’s health care costs. He decides to rent the spare room out and doesn’t inform Sonia.

Sharon offers Reiss some work though. He uses this as an opportunity to line his own pockets with some creative accounting.

Will Sharon catch Reiss in the act?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

