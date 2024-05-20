In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, May 20), Ella makes excuses as to why she can’t stay over the night at Liam’s house.

She then goes back to her car, having been sleeping in it without Liam knowing.

But, as Ella’s clearly hiding something, here are all of theories on what her secret could be…

Ella’s been acting shifty whenever Meena is mentioned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Ella secret theory 1. Ella is Meena’s ex cell-mate

Perhaps the most popular theory about Ella is that she has a connection to Emmerdale serial killer, Meena Jutla.

Working with Liam and Manpreet, Ella’s heard a lot about Meena, acting uncomfortable over the topic.

Now, fans think that she’s Meena’s ex friend and former cell mate.

One fan suggested: “Gotcha. Liam mentions Meena, and Ella decides to scarper… Ella knows Meena from inside those prison cells. Curious to know why Ella was inside.”

Ella doesn’t like to mention her family (Credit: ITV)

2. She had an unstable upbringing

Liam’s asked Ella about her family and upbringing but Ella hasn’t shared much background information with him. She’s been keeping her personal life a secret, telling Liam that she wasn’t really close to her family.

Now, a theory reckons that Ella may have had a bad upbringing, going into care.

One fan shared: “I wonder if Ella was brought up in care? She seemed to brush off the subject of her parents with Liam.”

Liam’s daughter was murdered by Meena (Credit: ITV)

3. Someone murdered her daughter

Viewers will know that Meena murdered Liam’s daughter, Leanna. Whilst at Liam’s, Ella took a special interest in looking a photo of his late daughter.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Ella’s daughter met a similar fate as to that of Leanna.

The fan theory read: “IMO I think Ella had a daughter that was also murdered like Leanna. That’s the connection.”

Could Ella be linked to Tom or someone else? (Credit: ITV)

4. She’s got relatives in the village

Some fans believe that Ella is related to one or more current villagers. They think that she could be related to Dawn. Or, even Tom King.

One fan wrote: “I actually think Ella and Dawn look like possible siblings.”

A second person added: “The new rumour is Ella has a link to Tom.”

Is Ella who she says she is? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Ella secret theory 5. Ella stole someone’s identity

Ella has mentioned her old friend Caitlin before. Now, a fan reckons that Ella is actually her…

The fan theory suggests: “Ella’s really Caitlin. She killed the real Ella and stole her identity…”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

