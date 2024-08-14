In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, August 13), Vic handed John a box with an old army tag in it which had the name ‘Aidan Moore’ engraved on it.

Now, fans have been trying to work out just who Aidan Moore could be and what he has to do with John…

One fan theory has now suggested that he may be linked to Jack Sugden’s mistress from the 80s!

John held Aidan Moore’s army tag (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aidan Moore

Yesterday evening in the Dales, Vic was delighted to find out that John would be sticking around in the village for a while longer.

After losing his van and home when Mack caused it to go into a lake, John was staying at Vic’s house.

Cain then gave him a job helping Moira out on the farm…

Vic later handed her half-brother a box that belonged to him. He then grabbed it off her and confessed that he didn’t want to talk about that part of his life.

He then started down at an army tag that read ‘Aidan Moore.’ But, who is Aidan?

Has the soap remembered its past history? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Aidan Moore connected to Karen Moore?

With Emmerdale viewers desperate to know who Aidan Moore is, one fan thinks that they’ve cracked it.

Remembering that John’s dad – Jack Sugden – once had a mistress in the 1980s called Karen Moore, one fan thinks that this past storyline could be linked to Aidan.

The fan theorised: “A bit of Emmerdale knowledge for you from the wiki… we have heard the surname ‘Moore’ in the village before with a Karen Moore appearing back in 1984 until 1986, and this is how her time in the village was…

“Karen Moore was an auctioneer’s assistant at Hotten Market who had an affair with Jack Sugden and later became romantically involved with Jack’s brother, Joe. Jack’s wife Pat forgave Jack but always saw Karen as a threat to their marriage. In August 1986, Karen left Beckindale for good.

“So it looks like the Emmerdale storyliners have really been digging into the archives for some back story for John!”

Referring to Aidan Moore, the fan then continued: “It would make sense to be a connection with it coming off the Sugden branch.”

But, could Aidan be a relative of Karen’s? And, what does he have to do with John Sugden?

