Emmerdale to air at 8pm tonight due to Euros coverage

The soap schedule has been all over the place recently due to Euros coverage airing on both BBC and ITV, and tonight (Monday, July 1) is no different as Emmerdale airs at a later time.

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm but tonight will see Emmerdale air at a later time than usual.

Here’s when Emmerdale will air tonight and what to expect from the episode.

Emmerdale to air at 8pm in schedule change

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on a Monday but recently fans have been kept on their toes.

Due to the Euros taking over the TV schedule, the soaps haven’t been airing as regularly as expected.

Some nights the soaps haven’t been airing at all, but – good news… Emmerdale will air tonight.

However, instead of airing at 7.30pm, Emmerdale will now air for half an hour from 8pm.

This is due to the Euros pushing everything back slightly. This will also affect Coronation Street this evening, which will air at 9pm.

Over on BBC, EastEnders won’t air at all tonight as a result of these current football schedule changes.

Charity’s suspicious of Tom (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Emmerdale tonight

During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, spoilers reveal that Charity is concerned for Belle.

She notices that Belle is upset outside of the pub and asks her to open up to her.

However, Belle starts to cry and spots Tom in the corner of her eye. She then physically pushes Charity away and rushes off home.

Will Belle ever open up to Charity about Tom? Will Charity get to the truth about Belle’s abusive husband?

Elsewhere, Cain and Moira make amends and agree to work together as a team in the future. Have they finally made peace?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

