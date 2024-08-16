Emmerdale: As Tom runs Piper over, is she dead?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, August 16), Tom got revenge on Belle after she told him that she had no desire to get back together.

Tom then took his anger out on little Piper the Dog and ran her over in traumatic scenes.

But, as Tom rushes Piper to the vets… Is Piper dead? Can she survive this ordeal?

Tom hurt little Piper (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom ran Piper over

This week in the Dales, Belle returned home after staying in Scotland with Piper.

Tom surprised her with a retro Mini, but Belle didn’t accept the gift. She instead made it clear that she had no intention of getting back with him. She wanted to keep some distance between herself and Tom.

Tom then implied that he would take his own life if he couldn’t be with Belle. Belle stood her ground though, unaware that Tom would accept her terms only to spy on her through a secret camera.

Tonight, Tom turned up at the pub after hearing that Belle was heading there to celebrate Sam’s birthday.

Belle then lashed out at Tom in public, making him leave the Woolpack.

Tom then made a phone call and sold the Mini, removing a hidden GPS from the underneath of it.

He then took his anger out on Piper the Dog, putting her in the middle of the road and then proceeding to run her over with the Mini.

He then wrapped Piper up in a blanket and told Belle not to look, explaining that he found her in the road and would do his best to save her.

Is Piper alive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Piper the Dog dead?

Tom told Belle not to look as he carried a wrapped up Piper into the vets. This implied that Piper was in a bad way.

Of course, we didn’t actually see Tom run Piper over which means that it’s always possible that he had second thoughts and decided to fake an injury.

But, we also know that Tom has abused the little dog before. He’s dognapped her and has also drugged her to make her ill, with the intention of killing her if Belle didn’t return home.

So, with all this in mind, will Piper survive? Or, has Tom actually killed her this time?

