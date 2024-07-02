Emmerdale: Ash Palmisciano hints at Samson redemption after Matty stabbing

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has spoken about a potential redemption for Samson Dingle following Matty Barton’s ordeal in prison.

Recent episodes of the soap have seen Matty sent to prison after stabbing Samson. What Samson hasn’t shared, however, is that the stabbing was an accident – after he and pal Josh subjected Matty to threats and transphobic abuse.

When Matty attempted to get Samson to come clean about what really happened, Matty was sent to prison, awaiting trial.

But what does the future hold for Matty and Samson?

Matty accidentally stabbed Samson in a scuffle (Credit: ITV)

Ash Palmisciano reveals Samson redemption arc

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Ash Palmisciano spoke about Matty’s thoughts on Samson – and whether there could be a redemption in Samson’s future.

“It’s really confusing for Matty, he doesn’t understand why he’s not told the truth,” he said.

He continued: “Interestingly enough, I think he also understands the pressure Samson has been under. There was a storyline a few years ago we did where Matty got involved with some more toxic guys and tried to behave like that and then thinking that’s the way to be, that’s how every young guy should be.”

But why has Samson continued to lie?

Matty was locked up after pressing Samson to tell the truth (Credit: ITV)

‘I think that Samson’s sort of in a situation where he feels perhaps he can’t really speak out against Josh. So I think knowing Matty, knowing how forgiving he is, I think one day he will [forgive Samson] but I think it’s going to take some doing,” Ash went on.

“He’s all about authenticity Matty, he likes the truth. He likes sincerity, honesty. So I think he really wants to see that from Samson first,” he added.

Will Samson’s conscience get the better of him?

