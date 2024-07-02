Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano reveals huge Amy mistake that puts Matty’s life at risk: ‘Really terrifying’

Recently in Emmerdale, Matty Barton – played by Ash Palmisciano – was put in prison after stabbing Samson Dingle in The Hide.

Viewers will have seen Matty get a new cellmate – Les – who started to make him feel uncomfortable.

Now, actor Ash Palmisciano has detailed the moment Amy puts husband Matty in major danger.

Matty’s new cellmate is Les (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Matty’s time in prison

Matty has recently been struggling to cope in prison and has been given a new cellmate despite thinking that he was going to be in a cell on his own.

Hardman Les soon started to intimidate Matty, with Matty pointing him out to Cain during a prison visit.

Cain then encouraged Matty to use violence against anyone who could put him in danger.

However, Emmerdale spoilers confirm that Les will find out about Matty being trans and will keep his secret.

He will then start to teach him ways in which he can behave in prison so that he’ll fit in. Les will warn him though that not all of the prisoners may accept him for who he is.

Amy mixes Les up with Robbo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale actor Ash Palmisciano reveals costly Amy error

Next week, Amy visits Matty in prison and is pleased that he’s feeling more positive about things.

She is happy to hear about Les’ support and goes to thank him, but accidentally mistakes Robbo for him.

Robbo goes along with things and manages to find out from Amy that Matty is trans. He then corners Matty, putting him in huge danger…

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about this worrying moment, Ash Palmisciano shared: “Amy reveals to Robbo – who is a very nasty, transphobic, horrible guy – that Matty is trans and it’s the worst possible thing that could’ve happened to Matty.”

With Robbo cornering Matty in his cell, Ash then added: “They have this conversation where Robbo makes it obvious that he knows who Matty is without saying it.”

Reflecting on these scenes, Ash delved into Matty’s thoughts in this moment, thinking: “What’s he going to do with this information? What’s he going to do next? It could have been anything.” He then added that these scenes were ‘really terrifying’ to play as an actor. But, is Matty’s life at risk?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

