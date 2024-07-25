Emmerdale: Belle and Tom flashback was award-worthy, fans praise

Emmerdale viewers have applauded the soap for its Belle and Tom flashback episode – dubbing it as it’s “best in ages.”

Soap fans were gripped to their screens on Wednesday (July 24) as it took us back to the start of Belle and Tom’s cottage stay in Wales.

Packed full of seriously tense moments and impeccable acting, viewers had their “eyes glued to the screen” the entire time.

Emmerdale airs two-hander Belle and Tom episode

Wednesday (July 24) saw a special flashback episode air in which viewers found out what really happened during Belle and Tom’s time in Wales.

The entire episode focused on the couple’s stay in a remote part of the country – with only their dog Piper for company.

Throughout the episode, Tom continued to manipulate, abuse and gaslight Belle and even abused poor Piper whilst he was at it too.

One harrowing moment saw abuser Tom hit Belle, causing her to slice her hand on broken glass – also caused by Tom. He then started making death threats – leaving Belle distraught.

And on the final day of their stay, Tom snapped when she served up burnt toast. He then grabbed her injured hand and forced her to eat it instead.

Fortunately, later on, Belle managed to make an escape. After locking Tom inside the cottage, she ran across the Welsh countryside, with her dog in tow.

As Tom chased her across the field in seriously tense scenes, Belle, using the only cash she had on her, managed to board a bus and drove off – leaving Tom screaming in the distance.

Fans praise Emmerdale

Following the Emmerdale episode, fans rushed to social media to dish out the compliments – with plenty claiming the soap deserves a full scoop of gongs at next year’s award season.

Hope this storyline wins some soap awards next year

“Brilliant episode of @emmerdale last night, one of best in ages. Hope this storyline wins some soap awards next year very harrowing, brilliant portrayal by Eden and James,” said one person.

‘I was glued to the screen the whole time!’

Someone else added: “Just caught up with tonight’s #Emmerdale. It was more like watching a thriller. My heart was racing at the end and I was glued to the screen the whole time!”

Belle and Tom deserve every award because this was so real

A third proclaimed: “Christ what an episode & it was more than chilling. This horrific storyline completely gripped me.

“Belle and Tom deserve every award because this was so real & 100% sadly believable. Tom needs locking up but only after the Dingles have finished with him.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

