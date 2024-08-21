Emmerdale fans have pointed out Belle Dingle’s ‘mistake’ as she buried her beloved dog Piper.

Last week, Tom appeared to kill Piper after running her down in a fit of rage. He then euthanised Belle’s beloved pup in the vet’s surgery – where he works.

And during Tuesday’s episode (August 20) Belle, attended the dog’s funeral. However, fans couldn’t help but notice an ‘error.’

Poor Piper was hit by Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Belle and dog Piper

Following the news of Piper’s death, some eagle-eyed fans have claimed that the dog might not actually be dead.

Viewers noticed that the moment of Piper’s death came off-screen, with an emotional Belle leaving the room before Tom did the deed. This left some wondering whether he could be keeping Piper alive for his own nefarious purposes.

And last, Belle was able to put her pup to rest, but viewers have slammed the character for not opening Piper’s casket – to see if the dog was even in there.

The Dingles had a funeral for Piper (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs funeral for dog Piper

Prior to her funeral, Tom turned up at the Dingles with a casket, presumably holding Piper’s dead body.

Belle, Tom, Lydia and Sam then held a funeral for the dog – with Belle reflecting on Piper’s life. Meanwhile, Tom spun more lies about how much he loved the dog.

Fans have demanded that Belle should have checked the casket (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot Belle Dingle’s ‘error’

However, Emmerdale fans watching at home were quick to point out how Belle should have checked the casket for Piper’s body.

On X, one person said: “Wish Belle would have opened the casket and stroked piper to see if she was in there.” A second wrote: “Open the box Belle!!”

A third also penned: “Why did Belle not open the casket to say a final goodbye,” as another posted: “Did anyone check to see if she’s actually in the casket?”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

