Emmerdale: Belle finding Tom’s tracking app should bring an end to the storyline, fans beg

Fans of Emmerdale have called for the end to Belle and Tom’s story after seeing her find the tracking device on his phone in last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 18.) This came as she sought to book an abortion for his unborn child.

Not wishing to bring a child into her world of abuse and coercive control, she attempted to sneak out of the house to make the appointment. But, with Tom controlling her every movement and finances, she needed his phone to do so.

Belle finally learned what Tom’s been up to (Credit: ITV)

Belle discovers the extent of Tom’s abuse

Sneaking a peek at his phone PIN, Belle took a quiet moment to try and book herself a taxi. In doing so, she discovered the tracking app Tom had installed on his phone – allowing him to keep track of Belle. She was duly horrified.

Tom has been using his phone to keep tabs on Belle, ensuring that he knows what she’s up to at all times. Meanwhile, a puppy cam hidden away in their home also allows him to watch her every move when he’s not home. Where will it all end?

Tom’s been spying on Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg Belle to ‘get out of there’

As the episode aired, fans of the soap shared their hopes that this might bring a close to the storyline.

“Belle has found out that Tom has been tracking her phone. Hopefully the start of the end of this storyline,” one fan wrote on X.

Belle has found out that Tom has been tracking her phone. Hopefully the start of the end of this storyline. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) June 18, 2024

“First seeing the joint bank account and then finding out Tom is tracking her. How much more is Belle going to take?,” asked a second.

first seeing the joint bank account & then finding out that Tom is tracking her…

how much more is Belle going to take?#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) June 18, 2024

“She’s finally found the tracker, now get out of there Belle,” begged another.

She’s finally found the tracker now get out of there Belle #Emmerdale — ∙∘✩∙∘ ᥫ᭡ ∘∙✩∙∘ ✨ (@Boppity_Boo34) June 18, 2024

“So now Belle knows she’s being tracked,” a fourth viewer re-iterated.

#Emmerdale so now Belle knows she’s being tracked — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) June 18, 2024

Another person finished: “FINALLY!!! Belle!!”

Will Belle’s horrifying discovery be the shot in the arm she needs to flee Tom and his cycle of abuse?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

