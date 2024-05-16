Emmerdale: Belle lashing out at Mandy turns fans against her: ‘That’s all my sympathy gone’

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, May 15), Mandy had a little chat to Belle and asked her whether she was still planning on trying for a baby.

Belle didn’t like Mandy raising concerns and confronted her over her behaviour whilst in the Woolpack.

Emmerdale fans have now defended Mandy and have turned their backs on Belle following this outburst.

Mandy voiced her concerns (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mandy worried about Belle

Belle recently told Mandy that she wasn’t ready to have kids and wanted to wait before trying for a baby.

However, at the dinner party, Tom then announced that they were trying for a baby. This news shocked Mandy.

Last night, Mandy spoke to Belle and asked whether her plans were still the same. She worried that having a baby might be too much for Belle, especially due to her mental illness history.

Belle explained that she could balance both a career and a child and would continue to take her medication.

Later on, in the pub, Mandy invited Belle over for a drink. However, with Tom by her side, Belle then lashed out at Mandy for suggesting that she wouldn’t be able to look after a baby.

Mandy then told Belle that she was only looking out for her and was concerned about her.

Belle wasn’t happy with Mandy’s interference (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans turn on Belle following outburst in pub

With Belle having a go at Mandy as Tom continues to pull her further away from her family, fans have now shared that they’re no longer supporting Belle.

They think that she should wake up to Tom’s controlling nature instead of taking things out on her loved ones.

One person exclaimed: “That’s all my sympathy gone for ya Belle! Good luck!”

#Emmerdale that’s all my sympathy gone for ya Belle! Good luck! — Jayde Gandolfi (@BluerayBird) May 15, 2024

Ohh shut up belle. Are you serious! You’re the one who’s being manipulated #Emmerdale — SG (@SG902110) May 15, 2024

No way is Belle turning on my Mandy? Woah…… #Emmerdale — Wini's World 🌍 (@Winis_World) May 15, 2024

Another person added: “Ohh shut up Belle. Are you serious?! You’re the one who’s being manipulated.”

A third viewer questioned: “No way is Belle turning on my Mandy? Woah…”

Belle fights back (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle stand up to Tom?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Belle finally stands up to her abusive husband as he tries to control her on the anniversary of Lisa’s death.

Having enough of Tom’s treatment of her, Belle publicly shoves him to the ground as Tom makes himself look like the victim. Will anyone believe Belle’s version of events? Or, has she put herself in even more danger?

