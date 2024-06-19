Emmerdale: Belle made a ‘huge mistake’ while discussing abortion and fans are terrified for her

Fans of Emmerdale have been left terrified for poor Belle Dingle as she made what they perceived to be a ‘huge mistake’ while discussing abortion with her midwife in last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 18.)

In recent weeks, Belle has fallen pregnant with abusive husband Tom’s child. Although he appeared to turn over a new leaf, Tom’s controlling ways show no sign of settling down.

This left Belle terrified for the future of herself and her child.

Belle discussed abortion options with her midwife last night (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Belle makes a shocking discovery

In the same episode, she discovered the extent of Tom’s abuse – finding the tracking app on his phone which allowed him to follow her every move. This left Belle more determined than ever to go for an abortion.

However, Belle’s decision left fans scared for her safety. Could Tom have overheard, given his constant surveillance of Belle?

Belle realised how far Tom’s surveillance extends (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear for Belle after app discovery

Writing on X, a number of fans shared their fear that Belle’s conversation might’ve been overheard by snooping Tom.

“So Belle arranges everything down to the taxi, right there. Right on her laptop. Right in their house. No way will Tom see it all. No sirree. Not at all,” said one fan.

So Belle arranges everything down to the taxi, right there. Right on her laptop. Right in their house. No way will Tom see it all. No sirree. Not at all. #emmerdale — EFK (@KnoxAndCrosses) June 18, 2024

“Has Belle forgotten that Tom’s got a camera in the lounge & would see that conflab with the midwife at the flick of a switch?,” fretted another.

Has Belle forgotten that Tom’s got a camera in the lounge & would see that conflab with the midwife at the flick of a switch #bellecam #Emmerdale — Boobie (@MightyMoosh) June 18, 2024

“I have a sense of foreboding for Belle when Tom reviews that photo-cam footage,” a fourth said.

I have a sense of foreboding for Belle when Tom reviews that photo-cam footage #Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) June 18, 2024

“I hope Belle checked that the doggy webcam wasn’t on while she was talking about having an abortion,” another viewer agreed.

#emmerdale @emmerdale I hope Belle checked that the doggy webcam wasn’t on while she was talking about having an abortion. — Peter Brown (@Tongueflicker) June 18, 2024

Has Belle unknowingly put herself in even more peril?

