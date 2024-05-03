Emmerdale: Belle needs to get away from Tom, fans beg

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 2), Tom continued to control Belle after they went out for an attempt at a romantic meal.

Belle was left feeling awful though when Tom made her feel to blame for their awful night together.

Emmerdale fans have now begged for Belle to wake up and call it a day with her abusive husband.

Tom and Belle’s night didn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom continues to abuse Belle

Viewers of the ITV soap Emmerdale will know that Tom has been abusing his wife Belle for quite some time.

He’s installed a puppy cam and tracking app to keep an eye on Belle, whilst faking a burglary and attacking her friend Vinny out of jealousy.

With Tom trying to control Belle, things have been growing more tense between the couple.

Last night, Belle and Tom went out for a romantic meal but came home rowing. Tom blamed Belle for how badly the night went, as she picked up on him being rude to a waiter.

With Tom annoyed with a couple sitting next to them, he made out that he didn’t want to complain as to not to upset Belle.

Belle then felt awful for the way the night had gone, made to feel like everything was her fault once more.

Fans are worried for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand that Belle takes action against Tom

Belle is starting to feel really uncomfortable around Tom, constantly walking on eggshells around him as to not upset him. Fans have now taken to social media to demand that she takes action and leaves Tom before things get even more dangerous.

One fan commented: “How does Belle put up with *him?* It’s draining even for us.”

A second person added: “Wish Belle would wake the [bleep] up already about Tom, stop pandering to him & get away from him.”

A third person shared: “Why doesn’t Belle tell that Tom to do one? Arggggh, what an obnoxious [bleep.]”

Tom is desperate for a baby (Credit: ITV)

What’s to come for Belle and Tom?

Coming up on Emmerdale, Belle believes that she might be pregnant but is relieved when she receives a negative pregnancy test.

Tom’s not happy with the result though, really wanting a baby. But, will he put pressure on Belle to try for a baby?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!