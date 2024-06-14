Tom looks scared on the ground on Emmerdale; inset, Belle looks sad (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale: Belle needs to kill Tom immediately after fire scenes, fans beg

Fans are out for Tom's blood

Fans of Emmerdale have begged Belle Dingle to kill husband Tom immediately after scenes in last night’s episode of the soap (Thursday, June 13.)

This came as Tom continued his pattern of domineering, controlling behaviour by locking Belle inside the house. Alone and unable to leave, Belle went to make herself a spot of lunch before dozing off on the sofa with pup Piper.

However, Tom’s latest move had put pregnant Belle in danger… albeit, unwittingly for once.

Belle in Emmerdale falls asleep on the sofa as a fire starts in the kitchen
Tom’s controlling behaviour landed Belle in danger last night (Credit: ITV)

Imperilled Belle confronts Tom – who turns the tables

As Belle napped on the sofa, a tea towel caught fire in the kitchen and a minor blaze broke out. Thankfully, she woke up in time – as Piper and the fire alarm howled – but she wasn’t best pleased with her controlling husband.

Yet, when she confronted Tom, he denied locking the doors, and tried to blame Belle for losing her own keys.

Such a blatant attempt at gaslighting didn’t sit well with viewers, who want Tom to pay for his actions.

Tom King lies on the ground looking frightened
Finish him, Belle! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Belle kills Tom

As the episode aired, fans took to X to call for Tom‘s head.

“The sooner Belle kills Tom, in self defence of course, the better,” wrote one fan.

“Hurry up and kill Tom off, get through the Belle on trial bit,” said another.

“I have a funny feeling Belle will kill Tom… I hope so, be a good ending!,” exclaimed a third.

Are you hoping to see Tom King dead?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

