Emmerdale: As Belle realises Tom killed Piper – is this finally the beginning of the end for him?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, August 19), Belle realised that Tom killed Piper the dog.

Last week, shocking scenes showed Tom revving his engine in the direction of Piper. It was then revealed that he had indeed knocked her over.

Tom claimed he found Piper like that in the road and would try his best to save her. Belle initially believed him, but tonight she came to the realisation that he was actually responsible for Piper being hit.

Is this the beginning of the end for Tom?

Belled loved her dog, Piper (Credit: ITV)

Belle said goodbye to Piper on Emmerdale

Over in the Dales this evening, there were sad scenes as Belle said goodbye to Piper.

Tom revealed to Lydia that he’d been working on Piper all night, but things weren’t looking good for the dog. Lydia blamed herself as Piper had been playing with her dogs at the time and she believed she must have left the door open.

Later, Tom broke the news to Belle, telling her: “She has been through enough, we have to think what’s best for her. You don’t want her to suffer do you?”

Belle said a tearful goodbye to Piper but didn’t want to stay in the room while Tom put her to sleep.

Following Piper’s passing, Tom was tearful as he told Belle that he loved the dog too and that Piper had brought the pair of them so much happiness. Belle felt sorry for Tom and agreed to let him walk her home.

However, Tom pushed things as he told Belle that given her mental health struggles she shouldn’t be alone in the house at such a tough time and he offered to keep her company.

Something inside Belle clicked and she blurted out: “Oh my God. It was you, wasn’t it? You killed her!”

Poor Piper was hit by Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight

Belle was adamant that she had stumbled upon the truth, reminding Tom of a previous occasion when he had used Piper against her.

“That time she got ill when I was in the unit, she made a miraculous recovery when I got back. It all makes sense now,” she told Tom.

Rhona interrupted the heated moment, but Belle continued her onslaught, telling Rhona that Tom had deliberately run Piper over.

Tom’s colleague defended him and told Belle that Tom loved the dog and hadn’t left Piper’s side all night. But Belle’s mind was made up.

Later, at Dale Head, Tom took Piper’s collar to Belle and tried to plead his innocence once again.

Belle responded by telling Tom that he was “a sick manipulative bully” and told him he made her skin crawl.

Tom left by issuing Belle with a threat. But Belle stood firm – is Tom’s abusive behaviour finally coming to an end?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is this the end for Tom? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!