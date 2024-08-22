Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Belle will see Piper with her new owners and recognise her, hoping that the pair will then reunite with each other.

In horrific scenes last week, Tom purposely hit Piper with his car. He then told Belle that Piper could not be saved and fans watched as Belle said a tearful farewell to her beloved dog.

However, there was a twist this week as it was revealed that Piper hadn’t died after all, and instead Tom had given the dog away.

Fans have now worked out how Belle will get the dog back in a new fan theory.

Tom has been abusing Belle and Piper (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s treatment of Piper

Tom has been abusing his wife Belle for some time. More recently, he has used her dog Piper to taunt her even more.

Previously, he poisoned Piper in a bid to get Belle to come home from a mental health facility where she was seeking treatment.

Tom was concerned that if he wasn’t there to keep an eye on Belle, she would tell someone about his abuse. So, he pretended Piper was ill to get Belle to leave early.

Last week, the dog cruelty went further when Tom hit her with his car. The vet then pretended he’d found the dog already hurt in the road. He then told Belle that he’d do everything he could to save her.

He later broke the news to Belle that Piper was in a bad way and she needed to say goodbye.

However, Tom was later shown giving the dog to a couple who believed they were rescuing Piper, proving that Piper was actually still alive. Tom told the couple that the previous owner had been abusive towards the dog.

Fans believe that Belle will come into contact with the new owners. But will she be able to get her dog back?

Piper and Belle have been torn apart from each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Piper and Belle to reunite?

Fans believe they have ‘worked out’ how Belle will discover the truth and reunite with the pooch.

Heading online, one fan wrote on X: “So, my theory is that Belle will see the new owners with Piper and she’ll realise what Tom has done.”

Another fan agreed with the theory, suggesting that Belle ‘goes for a walk and sees a couple with Piper and says that’s my dog.’

While another fan wondered if Piper was microchipped. “I wonder if Piper is microchipped? And, if the new owners will contact Belle to get ownership confirmed? (Providing the microchip info is in her name).”

Will Belle discover that Piper is still alive? Will the pair ever reunite?

