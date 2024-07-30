Fans of Emmerdale have fretted that Belle Dingle changing the locks on abusive husband Tom King may have been the wrong move – as he was waiting in the wings to secure a copy of the key for himself so as to continue his cycle of controlling behaviour.

Belle has attempted to extricate herself from Tom since returning to the village, agreeing to move back into their home on the condition that the locks be changed. However, Tom managed to get a spare key after bribing the locksmith with a bit of cash.

Has Belle made a dangerous mistake?

Tom bribed the locksmith for a secret key (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans react as Tom continues to manipulate Belle

As the episode aired, fans of the soap took to X to share their thoughts on Tom’s future plans… and many thought Belle had once again underestimated her husband’s capacity for manipulation.

“Why doesn’t Belle see through his “key” scam?” asked one fan.

#Emmerdale Why doesn’t Belle see through his “key” scam???? — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) July 29, 2024

“Belle is thick, why is she letting Tom get another pair of keys?” said another.

Belle is thick, why is she letting Tom get another pair of keys? #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) July 29, 2024

“Look I get there trying to keep it real as possible but I do think the script writers going silly now thing Tom paying the key man off wasn’t a good thing to add,” wrote a third.

Look I get there trying to keep it real as possible but I do think the script writers going silly now thing tom paying the key man off wasn’t a good thing to add #Emmerdale — Nathan (@nathancarty112) July 29, 2024

“You moving back into that place.. means Tom is back in control. End this storyline please. It’s a lot,” another pointed out.

You moving back into that place.. means Tom is back in control. End this storyline please. It’s alot. #Emmerdale. — ⚽️ $ i n e a d ⚽️ (@KWMadhead94) July 29, 2024

What does Tom have planned for Belle?

Will Belle realise how much Tom has been controlling her this year? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale tonight: Belle comes to terms with her past

As Belle’s story continues, tonight’s episode sees her alone after a visit from a mental health worker. As she contemplates recent weeks, she starts to wonder whether she was abused by Tom.

Has she finally seen him for what he is?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!