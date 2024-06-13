Emmerdale: Belle should’ve drowned Tom in the bath, fans complain

Fans of Emmerdale have reacted to recent scenes on the soap by suggesting that abused housewife Belle Dingle should have drowned Tom in the bath.

This week’s scenes have seen Belle struggle with the news that she is pregnant with Tom’s child.

As she incurred his wrath yet again, Tom raised his hand in fury – at which point Belle blurted out that she was pregnant. As she did so, Tom’s mood shifted, and he lowered his hand, embracing Belle in a hug.

Tom then went upstairs to take a bath, as the smile faded from Belle’s face. As the scene aired a number of fans were left hoping that she might take the opportunity to enact her revenge.

Emmerdale fans fantasise painful death for Tom

Writing on X, a number of fans of the soap shared their hopes – with many expressing a desire to see Tom dead at Belle‘s hands.

‘Yes, join Tom in the bath Belle. But put the toaster in first,’ wrote one fan.

‘Drown him Belle,’ said another.

‘Push his head under the water, Belle,’ wrote a third.

‘Belle pretends all is well while she slowly poisons Tom,’ another suggested.

Are you hoping to see Belle kill Tom?

Emmerdale tonight: Belle in danger as Tom locks her in

Belle’s story continues tonight (Thursday, June 13) as Tom continues to try and control her every movement by locking her in the house alone. Discovering that she’s trapped, Belle decides to cook herself a spot of lunch on the hob.

She then takes a nap on the sofa with pup Piper – as a tea towel begins to sizzle near the stove. Will Belle wake up in time?

