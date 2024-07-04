Belle looks upset on Emmerdale; inset, dad Zak (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale: Belle to miss Zak’s death after being isolated from her family, fan predicts

Belle will be devastated

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have worried that Belle Dingle  may miss out on the news of dad Zak’s death after husband Tom further isolates her from her family.

This comes as producers revealed that the Dingles are set to learn that their beloved family patriarch has died. Actor Steve Halliwell, who plays Zak, died in December last year.

Emmerdale's Zak is sitting in his chair
Actor Steve Halliwell passed away in December last year (Credit: ITV)

Tom plans to isolate Belle from her family

While the soap has yet to catch up on real-world events, news of his character’s death will reach the dales later this year. And, at the same time, abusive Tom’s mission to isolate wife Belle from her friends and family continues…

Will Tom’s plan to whisk Belle away to remote Wales result on her missing out on the news of her father’s death?

Tom looking sinister in his wheelchair on Emmerdale
Tom is planning to take Belle away to Wales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle isolated as Zak dies, fan suggests

Writing as the latest episode aired, one Emmerdale fan shared his theory that Tom’s plan may lead to Belle not learning that Zak has died.

‘Tom will take Belle away and cut her off and Zak will die and no one will be able to contact her,’ this user wrote, via X.

Other viewers concurred that Belle and Tom’s trip to the middle of nowhere isn’t a good idea.

‘Pray for Belle if they move to an isolated area of Wales…’ another fan said.

‘Don’t move away Belle,’ begged a third.

‘Great so now he’s going to try and isolate her even further!!!’ another fan said.

Could Tom’s plan have terrible implications for Belle and the Dingles during an already heartbreaking time?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

