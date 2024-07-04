Fans of Emmerdale have worried that Belle Dingle may miss out on the news of dad Zak’s death after husband Tom further isolates her from her family.

This comes as producers revealed that the Dingles are set to learn that their beloved family patriarch has died. Actor Steve Halliwell, who plays Zak, died in December last year.

Actor Steve Halliwell passed away in December last year (Credit: ITV)

Tom plans to isolate Belle from her family

While the soap has yet to catch up on real-world events, news of his character’s death will reach the dales later this year. And, at the same time, abusive Tom’s mission to isolate wife Belle from her friends and family continues…

Will Tom’s plan to whisk Belle away to remote Wales result on her missing out on the news of her father’s death?

Tom is planning to take Belle away to Wales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle isolated as Zak dies, fan suggests

Writing as the latest episode aired, one Emmerdale fan shared his theory that Tom’s plan may lead to Belle not learning that Zak has died.

‘Tom will take Belle away and cut her off and Zak will die and no one will be able to contact her,’ this user wrote, via X.

Tom will take Belle away and cut her off and Zak will die and no one will be able to contact her #emmerdale — soap Queen (@CorrieTrivia) July 3, 2024

Other viewers concurred that Belle and Tom’s trip to the middle of nowhere isn’t a good idea.

‘Pray for Belle if they move to an isolated area of Wales…’ another fan said.

Pray for Belle if they move to an isolated area of Wales… #emmerdale — Teena Massam  (@teenamassam) July 3, 2024

‘Don’t move away Belle,’ begged a third.

‘Great so now he’s going to try and isolate her even further!!!’ another fan said.

Great so now he’s going to try and isolate her even further!!! #Emmerdale — ✨Georgie✨ (@GeorgieSerenity) July 3, 2024

Could Tom’s plan have terrible implications for Belle and the Dingles during an already heartbreaking time?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!