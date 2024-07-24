Emmerdale: Cain must kill Tom after death threat, fans beg

Emmerdale fans have begged for Cain Dingle to be the one to take down Tom King after he made a threat. Cain arrived at Tom and Belle’s holiday cottage to find blood on the walls, and declared Tom would be a ‘dead man’ if he has hurt Belle.

Fans are hoping Cain’s words are a hint of what’s to come as he and Charity begin to piece together what’s been happening between Tom and Belle.

But, can Cain and Charity help Belle before things get worse in Emmerdale?

Cain and Charity find blood on the walls of the cottage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain and Charity track down Belle

After Charity realised that Belle had been missing her mental health appointments, she teamed up with Cain to break in Belle and Tom’s home, but no one was there.

Cain and Charity were both alarmed by the amount of surveillance equipment Tom has in the house as they rummaged around for any trace of Belle. The duo managed to find the address for the Welsh cottage in Tom’s budget book, prompting them to come up with a plan.

Soon enough, Cain and Charity arrived at the Welsh cottage and were horrified to find the place completely trashed, with blood smeared up the walls. Neither Belle nor Tom were anywhere to be seen.

Tom has been abusing wife Belle for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hope Cain will take Tom down

Emmerdale fans are hoping Cain will be the one to finally take Tom down. Cain said Tom would be a ‘dead man’ if he found out he’d hurt Belle. As a result, fans are hoping that Tom is going to get is comeuppance.

“‘He’s a dead man!’ PROMISES, PROMISES CAIN! You better deliver!” one fan wrote on X, while another added: “Okay, I’m loving it that Charity and Cain are gonna tell Tom what’s what! GET HIM!”

A third urged: “Go get the creep Tom, Cain. Knock him out!” A fourth fan said: “Make sure you finish him Cain, but not before you make him suffer!”

Finally, another person contributed: “Cain “If Tom has hurt Belle, he’s a dead man.” Just what we’ve wanted to hear for months. Just do it, Cain.”

