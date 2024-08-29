Fans of Emmerdale have slammed Cain as he continues to accuse Moira of being unfaithful.

In horrific scenes this week, Moira suffered a seizure as her health appears to be deteriorating. However, her marriage with Cain continues to suffer as the pair keep bickering.

This week, Cain sought out Nate and confronted him about his relationship with Moira, which left her furious.

Now, fans are saying Cain is being selfish and should be caring for Moira rather than picking fights.

Emmerdale: What’s wrong with Moira?

In Tuesday’s episode (27 August) of Emmerdale, Moira fell ill whilst alone in the barn as she could be seen suffering from a seizure.

Previously, Moira’s behaviour has been creating some concern amongst her loved ones. Especially since she’s been turning to drink which sparked rumours of alcoholism. As well as this, she had been falling asleep on the sofa and taking painkillers.

Moira’s also been lashing out and throwing glasses at Cain before heading off on outings without telling her husband where’s she’s going.

Cain and Moira have been at each other’s throats, but what’s wrong with her?

Last night (Wednesday, August 28), Moira shared her fears with Cain that she might be ill.

He didn’t believe her though and complained about her to Chas, suggesting that if she had one more off moment then it would be the end of their marriage…

Come on, Cain!

Soap fans are convinced Cain is being a bad husband and they’re begging him to do better. He refuses to acknowledge Moira’s health struggle and instead focuses on potential adultery on her part.

Taking to social media, Emmerdale fans are expressing their shared anger at Cain. One X fan wrote: “Come on Cain, read the room please.”

A second noted: “Cain needs to get a grip,” while a third added: “Cain always comes across as a sulky teenager. He should try being a man for a change and standing by Moira when she quite obviously needs support.”

A fourth penned: “Cain needs to support Moira more. She was right, he’s not asked her if she was OK.”

A final person added: “Cain being open minded and caring as usual. I know it’s triggering for him with his past, but open your eyes man.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

