Emmerdale fans have been left in hysterics after spotting Caleb Milligan’s unusual dinner choice in Woolpack scenes, during Tuesday’s episode (July 30).

Caleb might be involved in some big drama at the moment, but it was his dinner during an outing to The Woolpack that caught fans’ attention. He appeared to be exceptionally hungry as he could be seen tucking into an entire chicken in the pub in the hilarious scene.

Caleb enjoyed a meal at The Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Caleb dinner

In Tuesday’s episode, Caleb headed to The Woolpack for a quiet dinner with Ruby. The pair had recently returned from a holiday to Bali, only to be informed that Caleb’s car dealership had been set on fire.

Caleb and Ruby’s meal wasn’t without its drama. The couple’s nemesis Kim Tate began poking fun at them about the fire whilst they dined at the local pub.

However, it wasn’t Kim that had Emmerdale viewers talking. Caleb’s dinner sparked a huge reaction from soap fans because of his baffling food choice. He appeared to tuck into an entire chicken in the pub.

“Was Caleb eating a chicken, a full chicken,” one fan asked on X. A second soap viewer echoed: “Why is Caleb eating an entire chicken?” and a third laughed: “Caleb ordering a full chicken to himself”.

“Is Caleb hungry or something?!” a fourth Emmerdale fan asked, while a final viewer said: “I think one of Sam’s chickens is on Caleb’s plate!!”

Kim confronts Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Ruby confronted by Kim

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, July 31), Kim realises Caleb might not be to blame for her problems. As a result, she sets her sights on Ruby.

Shortly after, Kim heads round to Ruby’s for a one-to-one chat. Upon entering, Kim notices Ruby has stolen a bottle of posh brandy from her.

The two women share a heated exchange, and it isn’t long until Ruby realises Kim knows all about her and Rose’s plot to take Kim down.

As tensions rise between Ruby and Kim, will Ruby tell her everything about the plan?

