Emmerdale cast former Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden

Former Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth will soon be swapping the cobbles for the Dales as he joins the cast of Emmerdale.

Oliver Farnworth previously played Andy Carver in Coronation Street, departing the soap in 2017 after Pat Phelan took pleasure in killing the character.

But now, the star is crossing over to the Emmerdale village to take on the role of John Sugden.

Who is Oliver Farnworth playing in Emmerdale?

Oliver will play newcomer John Sugden and will shake things up for Victoria Sugden – one of the only remaining members of the Sugden family in the village.

The character is being described as ‘brooding and mysterious’ and he will become deeply entwined with the rich history of the Sugden family.

However, John will also have his secrets… It is currently unclear what relation he is to Victoria.

Furthermore, ‘he’ll also catch the eye of an unsuspecting resident, enriching the drama around his arrival.’

Viewers will get to see him on screen in August.

Emmerdale newcomer Oliver Farnworth on Sudgen role

The actor has spoken about his joy at his new soap role, saying: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale.

“The show has such a rich history, and the Sugden family is integral to that. I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team.”

Meanwhile, Emmerdale’s Producer Laura Shaw has said: “We are thrilled to have an actor with Oliver’s talent and presence join the Emmerdale family.

“The Sugdens have always been central to Emmerdale, and introducing a new member opens up exciting possibilities for future storylines. Mysterious John’s arrival will no doubt create a stir in the village for Victoria and the wider community.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

