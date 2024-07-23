Charity looking intimidating on Emmerdale; logo inset (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale: Charity is back to being her old self, fans rejoice

'This is the Charity I like!' wrote one fan

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have been celebrating the return of no-nonsense Charity Dingle to the soap. This came as she shared her concern for Belle’s well-being after learning about Tom’s job interview in Wales.

Confiding in Cain, she spoke of how Tom’s demeanor reminded her of that of monstrous Bails – and worried that Belle may need rescuing from her manipulative husband.

This marks a change in Charity, who this year has struggled with her own guilt after killing gangster Damon ‘Harry’ Harris in defense of her husband, Mack. As he mental health declined, she struggled with night terrors and panic attacks – even stabbing Mack during a fit of terrified confusion.

Charity talks to Belle on Emmerdale
Charity knows that something isn’t right (Credit: ITV)

Charity worries for Belle amid Tom’s abuse

However, recent weeks have seen Charity grow suspicious of Tom as his campaign of control and abuse has escalated against Belle. Sensing that something was amiss with their relationship, she confronted Belle, who pushed her away – insisting that all is fine.

Charity wouldn’t be deterred though, and is determined to uncover the truth. Last night, she confided in Cain, sharing her suspicions of Tom.

It appears that the Charity of old is back!

Charity talking passionately to Cain on Emmerdale
Charity shared her fears with Cain (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans celebrate the return of ‘smart’ Charity

Writing as last night’s episode aired, fans cheered on the return of yesteryear’s Charity Dingle.

‘This is the Charity I like. Not the shrieking one,’ wrote one fan on X.

‘Charity is so smart. Look at what she can do when that awful appendage of hers is missing. More of this Charity, please,’ agreed a second, referring to the apparent change in personality she has suffered since getting with Mack.

‘Charity Dingle your [sic] talking my language,’ another said.

‘Tom be careful of Charity and Cain, it has been good knowing you,’ laughed a fourth.

Is the ‘old’ Charity back for good?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

