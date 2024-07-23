Emmerdale: Charity is back to being her old self, fans rejoice

Fans of Emmerdale have been celebrating the return of no-nonsense Charity Dingle to the soap. This came as she shared her concern for Belle’s well-being after learning about Tom’s job interview in Wales.

Confiding in Cain, she spoke of how Tom’s demeanor reminded her of that of monstrous Bails – and worried that Belle may need rescuing from her manipulative husband.

This marks a change in Charity, who this year has struggled with her own guilt after killing gangster Damon ‘Harry’ Harris in defense of her husband, Mack. As he mental health declined, she struggled with night terrors and panic attacks – even stabbing Mack during a fit of terrified confusion.

Charity knows that something isn’t right (Credit: ITV)

Charity worries for Belle amid Tom’s abuse

However, recent weeks have seen Charity grow suspicious of Tom as his campaign of control and abuse has escalated against Belle. Sensing that something was amiss with their relationship, she confronted Belle, who pushed her away – insisting that all is fine.

Charity wouldn’t be deterred though, and is determined to uncover the truth. Last night, she confided in Cain, sharing her suspicions of Tom.

It appears that the Charity of old is back!

Charity shared her fears with Cain (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans celebrate the return of ‘smart’ Charity

Writing as last night’s episode aired, fans cheered on the return of yesteryear’s Charity Dingle.

‘This is the Charity I like. Not the shrieking one,’ wrote one fan on X.

This is the Charity I like. Not the shrieking one #Emmerdale — Jamie Watches Soaps (@JamieSummersTV) July 22, 2024

‘Charity is so smart. Look at what she can do when that awful appendage of hers is missing. More of this Charity, please,’ agreed a second, referring to the apparent change in personality she has suffered since getting with Mack.

Charity is so smart. Look at what she can do when that awful appendage of hers is missing. More of this Charity, please. #emmerdale — R: Bureaucratic Pendant (@canruthto) July 23, 2024

‘Charity Dingle your [sic] talking my language,’ another said.

Charity Dingle your talking my language #emmerdale — Annie Sugden (@AnnieSugden75) July 22, 2024

‘Tom be careful of Charity and Cain, it has been good knowing you,’ laughed a fourth.

#Emmerdale TOM be careful of Charity and Cain it has been good knowing you — colchester united fan (@ColchesterFan) July 22, 2024

Is the ‘old’ Charity back for good?

