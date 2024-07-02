Emmerdale: Charity needs to bring Tom down, fans beg

Emmerdale fans are hoping Charity Dingle will be the one to finally bring Tom King down as she gets closer to discovering his abusive behaviour towards wife Belle.

Charity has become concerned about Belle after noticing something isn’t right, but has failed to get her to open up about what’s going on. Elsewhere, Tom has brushed off Charity’s concerns and insisted Belle is struggling with her mental health.

Will Charity be the one to finally uncover Tom’s evil ways in Emmerdale?

Charity tries to get Belle to open up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity’s concerns for Belle

Charity has tried to get Belle to open up with the help of Lydia, Chas and Mandy. The women staged an intervention at The Woolpack, but Belle grew frustrated with their constant questions and stormed out.

Charity followed her outside and pressed her to open up. As Belle became tearful, she spotted Tom coming towards them and pushed Charity away. Belle fled home, leaving Charity to speak to Tom, who insisted his wife is struggling with her mental health.

Back at the pub, Lydia, Chas and Mandy were left worried that Charity had overreacted. Frustrated with them, Charity left the room, afraid she’d missed her chance to convince them something’s wrong with Belle.

Will Charity uncover what’s going on between Tom and Belle?

Is Tom about to be found out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans want Charity to bring Tom down

Emmerdale fans are hoping Charity will be the one to bring Tom down after she started asking questions about his marriage to Belle. Viewers are patiently waiting for Tom to get his comeuppance, and feel it would be perfect to see Charity finally deal with him.

Writing on social media, one person said: “If anyone can sort Tom out it’s Charity!!” and another added: “If only everyone in Belle’s situation had a Charity. Brilliant acting though.”

“I am here for Charity taking down Tom. I hope she doesn’t drop this!!!” a third Emmerdale fan said. Another wrote: “C’mon Charity, you’re getting closer to the truth.”

A final viewer shared: “Now there’s a first… Charity – the only one with a brain in Emmerdale.”

