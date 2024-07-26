Emmerdale: Charity not believing Belle was ridiculous, fans blast

This week’s episodes of Emmerdale saw Belle Dingle finally escape from abusive husband Tom King – and, after initially smelling a rat weeks ago, Charity should have been overjoyed.

However, a shocking change of behaviour saw Charity believe Tom’s version of events – that she, in fact, had been the one who attacked him. Viewers (and anyone even slightly familiar with Tom’s antics lately) will know this to be untrue, with Tom subjecting Belle to torrents of violent abuse during their recent holiday to Wales.

After being slapped to the ground by Tom during his latest fit of rage, Belle broke free from her husband’s control – fleeing the cottage and running back to the Dingle homestead. Tom, meanwhile, was left to explain to Charity and Cain why the cottage was covered in blood and Belle was missing.

Charity and Cain saw the devastation of Tom’s warpath firsthand (Credit: ITV)

Tom spins the narrative

Tom tried to turn Belle’s family against her, by revealing how she had gotten an abortion rather than a miscarriage; and explained how she had been suffering with her mental health lately.

Charity, surprisingly, brought Tom’s lies. After being reunited with Belle, she even went so far as to tell her how Tom would be willing to ‘forgive’ her for her transgressions.

Charity was initially the only one to spot Tom’s red flags (Credit: ITV)

Enraged Emmerdale fans blast Charity and Cain

As the scenes aired, viewers took to X to share their thoughts on Charity’s sudden change in behaviour.

“Tom didn’t have to do much convincing to get Cain and Charity on side. On learning Belle had a termination, Charity’s forgotten all the red flags she spotted the other week. Poor Belle…” wrote one appalled fan.

Tom didn’t have to do much convincing to get Cain and Charity on side. On learning Belle had a termination, Charity’s forgotten all the red flags she spotted the other weak. Poor Belle… #emmerdale — Donnatella’s Space (@DonnatellaSpace) July 25, 2024

“Really disappointed how quickly Cain and Charity believed Tom! Charity just completely forgot all the red flags she had spotted before?” asked another.

Really disappointed how quickly Cain and Charity believed Tom! Charity just completely forgot all the red flags she had spotted before? ‍♀️ #emmerdale — Emma Buckland (@buckland_emma) July 25, 2024

“Sorry, but why was Charity so quick to re-write history tonight? She knows exactly why Belle wanted to run off from girls night. Tom called, checking up. Claiming to of been missing her. 5 minutes ago she was suspicious of him, likening him to Bails now nothing,” said a third.

Sorry, but why was Charity so quick to re-write history tonight? She knows exactly why Belle wanted to run off from girls night. Tom called, checking up. Claiming to of been missing her. 5 minutes ago she was suspicious of him, likening him to Bails now nothing #Emmerdale — GrianneDoherty34 (@griannedoherty) July 25, 2024

“Why, on earth, is everyone believing Tom over Belle?? The Dingles talk family loyalty but none of them actually do it. Cain and Charity especially who both should know better. Enraged. I’m so enraged,” another agreed.

Why, on earth, is everyone believing Tom over Belle?? The Dingles talk family loyalty but none of them actually do it. Cain and Charity especially who both should know better.

Enraged. I’m so enraged.#emmerdale — sarah jade (@sarah31733) July 25, 2024

Was it really so easy for Tom to pull the wool over Charity and Cain’s eyes?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!