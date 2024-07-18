Emmerdale: Chas has finally redeemed herself after Josh exchange, fans praise

Less than two years ago Chas Dingle in Emmerdale was the most hated woman in the village. But after a long road, it seems fans are finally back on her side after she took on nasty Josh.

After her affair with Al, missing her mum’s death and forcing son Aaron to leave to protect her secret, Chas had a lot of come back from. And even a breast cancer diagnosis only tugged at fans’ heart strings so much.

But it seems all we really needed was a bit of the ‘old Chas’ back as she flexed her muscles and threw Josh out of the Woolpack on Wednesday July 17.

Chas has finally done the right thing (Credit: ITV)

Chas throws Josh out in Emmerdale

Josh has been causing trouble in Emmerdale for weeks. After taunting Matty and then pushing Samson into him, Samson was stabbed with the knife Matty was holding. But Josh forced Samson to lie to the police Matty had come at him with a knife and stabbed him in cold blood.

Samson has been going along with it in some sort of inexplicable fear of Josh and his four insane brothers. But the truth finally came out earlier this week when Lydia found out everything and persuaded Samson to come clean to the police.

Samson is looking at a prison sentence, but has so far kept Josh’s name totally out of it.

Josh arrived in the Woolpack last night and wanted to speak to Samson. But when Chas, Sam and Sarah informed him Samson had changed his statement, Josh went off on one.

Chas asked him to leave, but he demanded Chas serve him a pint. She instead walked up to him, pulled his arm behind his back and slammed him down on the bar. She told him “You’re barred” and dragged him outside.

Chas stood her ground, but needed a little help… (Credit: ITV)

Josh returns

Nasty Josh didn’t take Chas‘s actions too well and returned later with his brothers, cornering her outside. She stood her ground and told him he was also banned from the garden as well, but he loomed over her menacingly.

Fortunately, Liam arrived to be her knight in shining armour. He proved himself quite the defender as he also pulled Josh’s arm behind his back and explained through medical knowledge how he would break each bone in it if he ever saw Josh again. Josh left with his tail between his legs.

Even Samson stood up to him later when Josh started taunting Lydia. Samson told him he was already going to prison so nothing Josh could do would be worse. Josh went on his way, but is that the last we’ll see of him?

SWOON – thanks, Liam! (Credit: ITV)

Chas redeemed in Emmerdale

Josh may not have been impressed with Chas’s actions, but it seems viewers were. Some even think this is the moment she has finally been redeemed for the Al Chapman incident.

Through multiple fans cries of “Yes, Chas!” and “Go, Chas!”, another said: “WOH! Vintage Chas!!!”

“Well done Chas. About time someone shut that Josh up,” agreed one more.

Someone else said: “I’ve missed this Chas.”

“Okay Chas best thing you’ve done in years, well done,” commented another X user.

Others wrote: “Chas going up in my estimations…” and “Okay I’m liking Chas again!!”

With a sniff of romance back on the cards with Dr Liam again, is it time to see Chas on the up again? Has she been punished enough for her behaviour in 2022?

