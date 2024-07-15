Emmerdale confirms that Tom will abuse both Belle and Piper during Welsh cottage stay

The ITV soap Emmerdale has confirmed that Tom King’s abuse of Belle is set to continue and not only is Belle in danger – but little Piper the Dog is too.

As Belle and Tom head off on ‘holiday’ to a Welsh cottage, Tom continues to manipulate and control his wife.

But, can Belle and Piper escape Tom before things become life-threatening in Emmerdale?

Tom continues to abuse Belle on ‘holiday’ (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale confirms further Tom abuse for Belle and Piper the Dog

Next week, Belle and Tom will head off on ‘holiday’ to a cottage in Wales, but this seemingly romantic trip away will take a horrifying turn.

In a ‘self-contained’ episode of the soap, Tom continues to manipulate his wife Belle as he succeeds in isolating her from her loved ones.

In a flashback episode, viewers will see the extent of which Tom has abused both his wife – and pet dog Piper – during their stay, after planning on extending their trip away from the Dales.

Emmerdale’s producer, Sophie Roper, has shared: “When Tom takes Belle to Wales, Tom’s coercive and controlling behaviour will see Belle further isolated from her family. The behaviour Tom King is exhibiting is typical of a coercive controlling relationship and at times will prove difficult and uncomfortable to watch. The assistance the charity Refuge has given us whilst researching this storyline has been enormously helpful in bringing this incredibly important storyline to our screens.”

Emmerdale are working closely with the Refuge charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale working with Refuge charity during Tom and Belle storyline

As Belle and Tom’s abuse story intensifies, Emmerdale have been working closely with the charity – Refuge.

Refuge helps provide support to domestic abuse survivors, with Emma Pickering – Head of Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment at Refuge – revealing: “Working with Emmerdale on this storyline we really wanted to capture the isolation and control that we know underpins domestic abuse. That is illustrated in a very literal sense in this cottage episode, but we know often survivors are isolated from their families and communities over time in a deliberate act from their perpetrator to remove them from support systems and making it very difficult for them to leave their abusers.

“We know some viewers have found the Belle and Tom storyline hard to watch at times, but it is so important when we are talking about domestic abuse and covering it; even in a fictional sense, that it is true to life. ”

Refuge’s free National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 for confidential specialist support on 0808 2000 247.

Those struggling can also visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk to speak to an adviser on their live chat.

