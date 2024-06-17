Emmerdale and Coronation Street to release episodes at 7am on ITVX during Euros

Viewers of the ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street will have most likely realised by now that the football has taken over the channel.

This week, a huge schedule change has seen the soaps shift away from their usual timeslots.

With a new soap schedule airing this week, ITV has now confirmed that the latest soap episodes will be available early on ITVX.

No ITV soaps will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedule changes

Emmerdale usually airs every week night at 7.30pm for half hour, with the exception of Thursdays where the soap airs for an hour.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays for one hour from 8pm-9pm.

However, due to the Euros airing on ITV this week, the soaps haven’t been able to air as usual.

Tonight (Monday, June 17), neither Emmerdale or Coronation Street will air.

This week’s schedule will instead see Emmerdale air on Tuesday (June 18) at 7pm-8pm, with Corrie airing afterwards at 8pm-9pm.

Wednesday (June 19) will see Emmerdale air at 7.30pm-8pm, whilst Corrie will follow at 8pm-9pm.

On Friday (June 21), Emmerdale will air on ITV at 7.30pm-8pm, with Corrie airing at 8pm-9pm.

The episodes will be available from 7am (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale and Coronation Street confirm early ITVX episodes

For quite some time, rival BBC soap EastEnders has been airing it’s week-daily episodes on iPlayer in the mornings. Episodes are made available for early release ahead of being aired on the main channel on the evening.

With the Euros flooding the ITV main channel, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will now be taking a leaf out of EastEnders’ book (albeit temporarily.)

ITV has now confirmed that the soaps will be made available early via ITVX from 7am on the day they’re due to air on ITV1.

This means that viewers can watch the soaps in the morning if they can’t wait to find out what happens next!

Coronation Street’s social media page on X announced these changes.

