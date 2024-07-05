Emmerdale and Coronation Street in another schedule shake-up tonight as they air in later slots

In another huge shake-up to the TV schedule, Emmerdale and Coronation Street won’t air in their usual slots on ITV1 tonight (Friday, July 5.) The switch up is due to ITV airing coverage of the European Football Championship.

With the Euros airing from 4pm – 7.30pm, followed by 60 minutes of ITV news, both soaps will be airing much later than usual.

So, what time can you catch Emmerdale and Coronation Street tonight?

Sarah faces questions from DS Swain in tonight’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

Emmerdale won’t be airing in its usual 7.30pm slot tonight and Coronation Street won’t be airing at 8pm. Instead, both soaps are scheduled to air later in the evening.

Emmerdale will be airing at 8.30pm for 30 minutes, while Coronation Street will follow with an hour-long episode airing from 9pm-10pm.

The move is due to the Euros, with coverage of the quarter-finals airing on ITV1.

Paddy wants Mandy to apologies to Rhona (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Emmerdale tonight?

In spoilers for tonight’s Emmerdale, the fallout of Paddy and Mandy’s games night with Marlon and Rhona continues. The evening ends in chaos as Mandy riled up hers and Paddy’s guests.

Tensions rose during the games night, with Mandy offending Rhona by calling her boring. In tonight’s episode, Paddy encourages Mandy to apologise to Rhona for her actions at the get together.

Will Mandy take Paddy’s advice and apologise to Rhona?

Toyah receives more news at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Coronation Street tonight?

Toyah is still stunned after finding out she’s pregnant. She was told she’s expecting a baby after collapsing with severe stomach pains, prompting Nick to rush her to hospital.

In tonight’s Coronation Street, the doctor has more news for Toyah. She is left reeling after another bombshell is dropped on her. Nick and Leanne remain by her side in the hospital as they try to support her.

What has the doctor told Toyah? Is there further heartbreak to come?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

