Emmerdale and Coronation Street won’t air tonight – here’s when the soaps are next on

In another huge shake-up to the TV schedule, both Emmerdale and Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Wednesday, July 10). Both soaps usually air on ITV1 on Wednesday evenings.

However, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled tonight due to ITV showing coverage of the Euros semi-final match between England and Netherlands. Football coverage will air from 6.30pm – 10.45pm.

So, when can you watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street next?

Emmerdale won’t be airing tonight (Credit: ITV)

When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on?

Neither Emmerdale nor Coronation Street will be airing tonight. The two soaps usually air on Wednesdays, with Emmerdale being on at 7.30pm while Corrie follows at 8pm.

Emmerdale will be back on TV screens on Thursday, July 11 with an hour-long episode. The soap will air from 7.30pm – 8.30pm. A 30-minute episode of Emmerdale is scheduled on Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, the ITV soap has been cancelled on Friday, July 12 due to football coverage airing from 7.30pm – 10.15pm.

Soap fans will now have to wait until Monday, July 15 to get their Coronation Street fix.

What’s happening on the soaps this week?

There might have only been two episodes of Coronation Street this week, but there’s been plenty of drama kicking off in Weatherfield.

The return of Lauren Bolton has stunned viewers, as she was thought to have been murdered. She arrived at the hospital to visit Roy after he collapsed and suffered a heart attack.

However, she came face to face with her attacker Joel at the hospital. The pair had a huge showdown and Lauren revealed she is five months pregnant with Joel’s baby. She then managed to flee, after telling him he would not be involved with their child.

Will Joel manage to track Lauren down?

Lauren’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Over in the Dales, Billy found himself in a sticky situation after a boozy night out with Nate. Having had one too many, Nate had to accompany Billy back to Home Farm.

Kim decided to step in and cover for Billy. She covered up his whereabouts and the state he was in, aware that if Dawn found out she would be angry with him. The residents of Home Farm are supposed to be limiting visitors due to baby Evan’s illness.

Will Dawn find out what Billy’s been up to?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!