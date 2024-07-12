Emmerdale: Dawn should move out of Home Farm after Kim outburst, fans beg

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 11), Kim took the blame for Billy’s irresponsible actions after baby Evan’s recent hospital dash.

Dawn took it out on Kim and told her to stay away as she’d put her baby’s life at risk by going to a hotel bar.

Emmerdale fans have now turned things around and have failed to defend Dawn during her recent outburst towards Kim.

Kim took the blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim protected Billy from Dawn

Recently in the Dales, Billy was struggling to please Dawn and decided to leave Home Farm for a drink or two with Nate.

He’d aimed to keep a social distance from Nate but ended up getting rather drunk. Kim realised that he’d broken Dawn’s rules and covered for him, sending him to bed in the spare room.

Last night, Billy almost confessed the truth to Dawn after Evan was rushed to hospital. He’d developed a cough and Billy felt to blame.

However, Kim then stepped in and told Dawn that she’d been the one to break their bubble. She’d gone to a hotel bar and broken the rules.

Dawn was livid and took her anger out on Kim, blasting her for leaving her own home.

Fans have pointed out one flaw in Dawn’s argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Dawn over latest Kim outburst

Emmerdale viewers have been quick to slam Dawn for confining Kim to her own home. Kim can do as she pleases and if Dawn isn’t happy with it, she can find somewhere else to live. Home Farm is Kim’s house after all.

One fan complained: “If you’re not happy Dawn, why don’t you [bleep] off & find your own house?”

Another person added: “Dawn talking to Kim like that, under her own roof. Move out and take your scrounging [bleep] of a mother with you.”

A third viewer finished: “Well Dawn, why don’t you move out on your own? You will soon want help… drama queen!”

Dawn forgets Clemmie’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Dawn in Home Farm?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, July 12), will see Dawn forget Clemmie’s birthday after being so pre-occupied with baby Evan at the hospital.

Rose then steps in to save the day and puts together a last minute party for Clemmie. However, Kim’s not impressed that she wasn’t invited to the do. Will this just make things worse between Dawn and Kim?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!