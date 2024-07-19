Emmerdale: Ella and Dawn crash should’ve been shown on screen, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, July 18), Rose spiked Dawn’s drink and ending up causing a car accident for her daughter and child-killer, Ella Forster.

Dawn and Ella were both involved in a crash, with Sam Dingle being the one to ring for an ambulance.

Emmerdale fans have now slammed the soap for failing to air a crucial detail within these scenes though.

Dawn’s drink was spiked (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella and Dawn crashed

Yesterday, in the village, Rose prepared to put her plan into place to take down Kim and Will’s relationship.

She then offered everyone a glass of alcohol free prosecco, putting some tranquiliser into one of the drinks. She’d intended for Will to have this but accidentally mixed up the drinks.

Later on, it became clear who had taken a sip of the spiked drink as Rose began to feel guilty for her actions.

Sam came across a car accident on a country road and realised that Dawn and Ella’s car were both involved.

At the hospital, Dawn realised that she’d consumed some sort of drug. Once discharged, she then accused Kim of being the one to spike her drink – instead of Rose!

Fans wanted to see the crash play out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unhappy with lack of stunt scenes in soap

With viewers only seeing the aftermath of the crash rather than the actual collision itself, fans have taken to social media to share their frustration.

This isn’t the first time big stunt scenes have been missed from the episode either. Fans also had the same complaint when Nicky and Ethan crashed their car earlier this year.

One fan complained: “Another car crash we don’t see happen.”

A second person added: “Emmerdale sure love car accidents and crashes, even off screen.”

A third viewer wondered: “Why do we never see car crashes anymore?”

Dawn is blaming Kim (Credit: ITV)

Will Dawn find out the truth?

Dawn’s been quick to blame Kim for the spiking, with Rose only adding more fuel to the fire.

Kim’s tried to plead her innocence, but her past history with spiking hasn’t helped her case.

But, will Dawn eventually realise that her mum – Rose – was actually to blame?

