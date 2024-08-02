Emmerdale: Ella ‘deserves better’ than Liam, fans complain

Fans of Emmerdale have reacted with horror as Ella Forster rekindled her romance with Doctor Liam Cavanagh. Wednesday night’s episode saw Liam explode with Ella in the belief that she’d lied about being pregnant.

When a pregnancy scan revealed that there was no baby, Liam exploded and accused her of lying.

However, he soon learned that Ella had suffered a ‘silent miscarriage’ – meaning that there was indeed a baby, but she’d lost it. Liam was instantly full of regret.

Liam lashed out, accusing Ella of lying about her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Ella and Liam rekindle their romance

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 1), Liam made things up to Ella. Inviting her around to unwind following the week’s traumatic events, the pair bonded… and soon began to grow close again.

As they bonded over the shared tragedy, things began to mellow between the pair. And now it looks as though their relationship is back on track.

However, viewers’ memories weren’t as short as Ella’s – who were quick to remind her of Liam’s terrible behaviour this week.

Liam and Ella… back together? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Ella and Liam romance

As the episode aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Ella and Liam‘s rekindled romance. And many thought that poor Ella deserved better than Liam.

“Liam making Ella soup and letting her have a bath after he’s been yelling at her for days crazy,” one fan commented, of Liam’s recent behaviour.

“Oh Ella, you deserve better than Liam,” said another.

“Why is Ella even bothering with that bully? Find someone better who won’t try and bully you out of the village,” asked a third.

“Yeah, that’s it, Ella. Fall into his arms like the last ten days never happened,” grumbled another angry viewer.

Does Ella deserve better than Liam?

