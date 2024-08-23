Emmerdale fans are concerned Ella Forster may be suffering with a specific, severe mental health condition.

On Thursday (August 22) evening, viewers saw Paula Lane‘s character erupt with fury as she realised a party was being held to celebrate her birthday.

Ella – who killed her childhood best friend on her birthday many years ago – also destroyed a surprise cake organised by pal Mandy Dingle.

Ella Forster planted a different kind of smacker on Dr Liam Cavanagh as she was taken away by police (Credit: ITV)

She also ended up being nicked after punching Wendy Posner and smashing up the surgery.

Ella frankly admitted she’d experienced plenty of counselling as Manpreet Sharma attempted to address a dazed Ella’s evident trauma.

However, amid some complaints about how the character has been sketched out, fans watching at home pondered whether Ella may be enduring a specific disorder.

Does Ella want to go back to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What is going on with Ella?

Speaking to reporters, Paula has previously explained Ella attacked Wendy as “she felt there was no way out.”

She also hinted Ella may have intended on being carted back off to jail.

Paula added: “She’s frustrated that this new place she now calls home will always know her real identity. There is no hiding, only in prison. That bizarrely is her safe place and she knows exactly what to do to get back there.”

How viewers reacted

However, fan theories shared on social media considered whether Ella is in control of who she is.

Indeed, some users claimed to recognise indications that Ella may have multiple personality disorder, known as dissociative identity disorder.

“Could Ella have DID? The protector stepping forward because she was scared?,” one person posted on X.

“Great question,” someone else responded to them.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “I think Ella’s got some personality disorder.”

“She needs so much help,” sympathised another viewer in response.

And over on Instagram, another commenter remarked: “My guess is that this storyline is going to turn into a multiple personality disorder.”

Will Ella return to Emmerdale?

Another fan wrote: “I do feel sorry for Ella. I think she needs some therapy help or something. I just thinks she needs to be loved and cared for.”

But many other users huffed about scriptwriters and the storylines plotting as they moaned about being unable to follow what was going on.

“Didn’t she just punch Wendy in the face? Now she’s kissing Liam? What is actually going on with this character, they’re all over the map with this character?” another Insta user said.

Others wondered whether Ella was done for.

“That’s not the end of Ella is it?,” one person enquired.

“Awww poor Ella, I hope this is not the last we see of her. Hope she gets the help she needs and comes back soon,” chipped in someone else.

And a third echoed that thought: “I hope this wasn’t the last of Ella. She’s my favourite character on the show right now by a long way.”

