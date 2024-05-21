Emmerdale: Ella’s been living in her car after prison release, fans predict

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, May 20), saw Ella make an excuse to get out of staying at Liam’s for the night.

Viewers then saw her heading to her car, finding out that she’d been sleeping in it.

Now, fans of the ITV soap reckon that Ella’s an ex-prisoner who has nowhere else to go…

Ella has a secret…

Emmerdale: Ella has been sleeping in her car

Viewers have had their suspicions about Ella ever since she first arrived in the Dales.

However, recently it’s become clear that she’s been hiding something from Liam.

Running off as soon as the conversation gets serious and being guarded about her family life, Ella’s a shifty character.

Last night, Liam invited her to spend the night at his place as Bear told Liam that she’d have to be okay with watching the wrestling as Paddy had already got the popcorn in.

Ella then made excuses and told Liam that she’d see him tomorrow. However, viewers then saw her going off to sleep in her car…

Has Ella just come out of prison?

Emmerdale fans predict that Ella is an ex-prisoner

With Ella not having a home to go to and having mentioned falling out with her family, fans of the soap now think that she’s recently been released from prison.

One viewer said: “Ella’s not too long out of clink, living in her car ’til she gets revenge on someone for some stupid past reason.”

Another fan wrote: “Gotcha. Liam mentions Meena, and Ella decides to scarper… Ella knows Meena from inside those prison cells. Curious to know why Ella was inside.”

A third person added: “She’s been to prison. Probably shared with Meena.”

Ella visits someone in a care home

What is Ella hiding?

This week, Ella’s keeping more secrets from Liam after Manpreet catches her sleeping in her car.

As Ella moves in with Liam, she’s uncomfortable when Mandy quizzes her on her family life.

She then heads off to visit someone in a care home. But, who does she visit? And, why is she acting so suspiciously?

