Emmerdale: Ella’s pregnancy will turn out to be cancer, fans predict

Ella Forster is back in Emmerdale – and she’s claiming to be pregnant. Doctor Liam Cavanagh was shocked to discover that his ex was back in town, having snuck into the village to collect a few belongings.

But, one car crash later, and she found herself coming face-t0-face with a horrified Liam. Earlier this week, Ella revealed that she was pregnant, telling Liam that he was the father of her child.

Liam comes to terms with Ella’s return and pregnancy shock

A shell-shocked Liam retreated, refusing to see her. In last night’s episode (Thursday, 25 July), Mandy convinced Liam to see sense. And, after he forced her to take a pregnancy test, began to realise that Ella may even be telling the truth.

But is Ella really pregnant?

Emmerdale fans predict tragic twist to Ella pregnancy

As Ella’s scenes aired, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts. And many wondered whether Ella might be in for a horrible surprise.

“Is Ella pregnant or is it going turn into cancer like in Corrie?” wondered one fan on X, referring to the ongoing Coronation Street storyline in which Toyah learned that her pregnancy was actually a case of ovarian cancer.

“If Ella isn’t pregnant is this going to be a cancer storyline like Toyah’s,” a second viewer concurred.

“Fret not Liam .. Ella ain’t up the duff, underling [sic] health issues,” wrote a third.

“Ella isn’t pregnant or it’s an ectopic pregnancy,” suggested another, offering a less bleak outlook on the situation.

Is Ella set for a horrific cancer scare?

