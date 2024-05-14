Emmerdale: Ethan needs to be axed from soap after Nicky crash, fans beg

Yesterday in Emmerdale (Monday, May 13), Charles recognised that something wasn’t right with Ethan and questioned him in the church.

Finding out that Ethan was driving the car when it crashed, Charles then reported him to the police before watching him get arrested.

Emmerdale fans have now begged for Ethan Anderson to be axed from the soap following Nicky’s accident.

Emmerdale: Ethan was arrested

Last night in the Dales, Ethan watched on in the distance as Ruby sobbed onto Moira’s shoulder over Nicky’s accident.

Charles then told his son that he’d be late to his new job but Ethan told him that he couldn’t go. Charles then took him into the church and asked him what was wrong.

Ethan than told Charles that he was responsible for the car accident. He then asked him for an alibi…

Being a vicar, Charles couldn’t lie for Ethan and instead reported him to the police. Ethan was horrified with his dad’s betrayal as the police turned up to their house to arrest him.

Ruby watched Ethan get carted off in a police car and realised that he was to blame. She then started yelling in hysterics in the middle of the road.

Emmerdale fans beg for soap to get rid of Ethan for good

With Ethan being arrested and facing a potential prison sentence for Nicky’s crash, fans of the soap have now begged for the character to leave the soap for good. They’re not fans of him and hope this storyline is part of an exit plot for Ethan.

One fan commented: “An alibi? Ethan needs to be killed off next, what a cruel person he has become in the last few episodes.”

Another fan added: “The sooner Ethan is written out, the better. And I wish he hadn’t made that annoying noise when Charles told him he’d have to tell the truth.”

A third viewer finished: “Couldn’t they have used the crash to kill off Nicky or Ethan? Time to get rid of the deadwood which there’s plenty of. More scrap than what Liam and Ella will find.”

Is Ethan leaving Emmerdale?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Ethan’s the target of a hit and run as he’s knocked down by a car.

This comes after Cain, Ruby and Caleb all set out to make Ethan pay for what he did to Nicky. But, who is responsible for the hit and run? And, will Ethan survive? Is Ethan about to bow out of the soap?

