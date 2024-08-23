Viewers were delighted to see Ella Forster snap during Emmerdale last night – and hope she can follow in the footsteps of one of the ITV soap’s most terrifying villainesses.

Ella was on the warpath throughout Thursday (August 22) evening’s episode. She was fizzing with rage, despite it being her birthday and the best efforts of the village’s residents to help her celebrate.

Mandy Dingle came in for an earful for attempting to organise a party, with Ella furiously hurling a birthday cake to the ground.

She also lost it over a selfie of her and Mandy being shared online. But while Ella was eventually persuaded to attend her celebratory shindig in the Woolpack after a few words from Dr Liam Cavanagh, someone else came in for some birthday bumps…

Wendy Posner got smacked right in the nose by Ella Forster (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale latest: Ella punches Wendy

That’s because Ella let her fists fly in Wendy Posner‘s direction after she had a meltdown in the pub.

Gary, the nephew of the woman whose daughter she killed, turned up. And he presented her with a birthday card containing a picture of her late, childhood best friend Joanne, who died on Ella’s birthday many years ago.

The trauma remains, however. And while Wendy tried to comfort Ella in the surgery, Ella became unhinged and walloped the nurse, leaving her with a bloodied nose.

Smashing up the surgery and urging Wendy to call the police, Ella was only talked down after Manpreet Sharma interrupted her rampage.

But while many fans were shocked at Ella’s outburst, others compared her to Meena Jutla.

Will Ella be the ‘new Meena’? (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

One social media user exclaimed: “[Bleep], what’s going on? Is Ella the new Meena?!”

Someone else applauded her: “Brilliant Ella! Missing Meena so much. Do we have a replacement?”

“For a second I thought Ella was going to rip her face off and Meena would be under there,” joked another fan.

Ella hasn’t had much luck with happy birthdays, it seems (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another viewer suggested: “Can Ella go to prison for a short while and bump into Meena Jutla please? There’s a perfect opportunity right here, don’t mess it up.”

And yet another linked the two characters: “Time for Meena to return and team up with Ella.”

