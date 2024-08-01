In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 31), Belle headed off to Scotland to see her dad – Zak – and Debbie, whilst Tom begged her to leave Piper behind.

Belle insisted on taking Piper with her on the trip, with Charity driving Belle and her dog away from the village.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Tom may catch up with Belle though and kill Zak!

Belle headed off to Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle left Tom for Scotland

After her recent marriage split from Tom, Belle decided that she needed to get away from the village for a bit.

Charity had sparked the idea, suggesting that Belle should go and spend some time with Debbie in Scotland. Belle initially wanted to remain put but then told Charity then she was going to go so that she could get away from the Dingles’ interfering.

As Belle was getting ready to leave, Tom spotted her and wondered where she was going and how long she’d be gone for.

Belle didn’t want to give Tom any information, before telling him that she’d be taking Piper with her despite his wishes for her to stay with him.

Charity then drove Belle out of the village, ready to see Zak and Debbie in Scotland.

Zak’s funeral will air this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to kill Zak?

Emmerdale viewers will know that actor Steve Halliwell sadly passed away at the end of 2023. The soap has now confirmed that Steve’s character Zak will be written out of the show off screen, with his funeral airing later this year.

Now, one fan thinks that there may be a link between Zak’s death and Tom’s abuse of Belle…

The fan theory reads: “OMG what if Tom ends up going to Scotland and kills Zak? Zak saves Belle? Is Charity also going to Scotland?”

The sad scenes will air later this year (Credit: ITV)

Zak Dingle’s funeral

Recently, Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper revealed that Zak Dingle will sadly pass away later this year in response to Steve Halliwell’s real-life death. The circumstances surrounding Zak’s death are still yet to be confirmed though.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about the upcoming funeral scenes, Sophie shared: “The Dingles have been at the heart of the show for 30 years and will continue to be so,” said Sophie. “But as many of you will know we lost Steve Halliwell (who played Zak Dingle) recently.

“We’re going to be marking Zak’s passing in the coming months with a Dingle funeral. It will be very difficult for a lot of people who work on the show and the viewers who have loved Zak for many years, but it’ll be a hugely fitting tribute to such an iconic character.”

