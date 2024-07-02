Emmerdale fans blast soap as it kills off fan ‘favourite’: ‘How dare they!’

Emmerdale fans have shared their disappointment after it was revealed that Minty the Lamb had passed away in Monday’s (July 1) episode of the ITV soap.

The sad news was shared by Isaac Dingle while his parents Moira and Cain were arguing with one another over Matty Barton. However, they soon stopped rowing as Isaac was seen bursting into tears.

Will Moira and Cain reconcile as they support their son?

Isaac was left devastated by Minty’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Minty the Lamb passes way

Amongst the drama in Monday’s episode of Emmerdale, the passing of Minty the Lamb was revealed by Isaac. He had grown fond of the lamb over recent months.

Isaac had convinced his parents Moira and Cain to let him keep Minty on the farm. However, Moira had warned him that the lamb wouldn’t live for very long.

Whilst she and Cain were embroiled in another row over imprisoned Matty, Isaac walked in and shared the sad news. Moira and Cain consoled Isaac as he cried, therefore bringing their argument to a halt.

Tearfully, he said: “But I don’t want him to be dead!” Reminding her son of what she’d previously warned him about, Moira sadly comforted him.

Will the loss of Minty prompt Moira and Cain to settle their differences?

Isaac had grown fond of Minty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans devastated by Minty’s death

Emmerdale fans were left devastated after Isaac revealed Minty the Lamb had passed away. Many viewers took to social media to share their disappointment and insisted the lamb shouldn’t have died.

“Devastated they killed off Minty. It was such a nice little story and they ruined it,” one person said, while a second wrote: “How dare they kill off Minty the Lamb.”

A third TV viewer sadly said: “Nooo, not Minty,” in addition, a fourth Emmerdale fan added: “Awww, Minty died.”

Similarly, another devastated soap fan penned: “MINTY NOOOOOO!!!!”

