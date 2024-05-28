Emmerdale fans ‘stop watching’ as Tom injects Piper: ‘They should be ashamed of themselves’

Disgusted ITV Emmerdale viewers insisted they would ‘stop watching’ after twisted Tom King injected Piper during Monday evening’s episode.

Fans took to social media to express their horror at the latest developments in Tom’s campaign of abusive behaviour against Belle.

Some of those watching at home fumed over how Tom was “taking things to a different level” with his coercive control over his wife.

And there were also social media suggestions of complaints being made to the watchdogs over the soap storyline.

Not poor little Piper! (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Tom and Piper in Emmerdale?

Tom has pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes so they believe Belle may be controlling him. But it is him manipulating Belle.

Viewers saw Belle take the blame for problems between them during yesterday’s (May 27) programme.

But Tom still punished her through insidious means – and was shown wielding a syringe and turning towards pet dog Piper with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

How Emmerdale viewers reacted

Dozens of viewers made it very clear they found the scenes with Piper hard to watch.

“Nah I’m sorry but I draw the line at animal abuse. Terrible. A new low for this show,” one Instagram user seethed.

Others agreed that the storyline had ‘gone too far’ – and intended to tune out.

One person claimed: “Not watching anymore. This is beyond upsetting and this storyline needs ending now. Until then I’m out.”

Not watching anymore. This is beyond upsetting and this storyline needs ending now.

“This has gone too far now,” agreed another. “I’m a huge Emmerdale fan but disgusted at this, it is vile.”

A third chipped in: “This is absolutely disgusting. Takes things to a different level! Won’t be watching any more – taken things too far, sorry.”

And a fourth wrote: “Wife abuse. Now animal abuse. I missed tonight as I didn’t realise it was on early and won’t be watching it now until this is over and actually may not watch even after. To me this storyline has gone too far.”

“The writers should be a shamed of themselves putting these stupid stories line involving animals I hope more people complain about it,” added a fifth.

Tom wields a needle (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another user complained: “I have just reported tonight’s show to Ofcom. It took me a couple of minutes only. The more people that report it the better.”

Someone else posted: “Sorry but he is abusing Belle and now the dog it is not on. What’s he gonna do, drug it? Emmerdale writers you want sacking. That is vile to show that. We know what he is gonna do and that is well below the belt. Perhaps there will complaints to Ofcom.”

And another fan appealed on social media: “Ofcom do something about this.”

ED! has approached Ofcom for comment.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!