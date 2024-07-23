Emmerdale icon Claire King reveals the old Kim is ‘still in there’ and she’s out for revenge: ‘I fear for Rose and Ruby’

Emmerdale icon Claire King has revealed that her alter ego Kim Tate is about to rediscover her dark side – thanks to love rival Rose!

Things are in chaos at Home Farm since Rose accidentally drugged Dawn and next week she’s going to seduce Will. Kim’s moved out to the B&B to protect baby Evan, and it looks like Rose and Ruby’s evil plot to get the better of Kim is working.

But this is Kim Tate, the queen of Emmerdale, we’re talking about! And we’re pretty sure she might be down, but she’s definitely not out.

Rose spiked the wrong drink, but Kim’s taken the blame (Credit: ITV)

Kim ‘has not’ met her match, reveals Emmerdale star Claire King

So we sat down with Claire King, who plays the lady of the manor, and Dean Andrews, AKA Will Taylor, to find out what exactly is going on.

So, has Kim met her match in Ruby?

“No, definitely not,” laughs Claire. “I think Ruby would like to think she’s met her match, but I don’t think she’s on a par with Kim. Kim could be a little bit more dangerous!”

As things stand at the moment, though, Kim doesn’t know what Rose has been up to. Does she have her suspicions?

“I think she’s probably got quite a good idea of what she’s up to,” muses Claire. “Apart from Ruby pulling her strings. I don’t think she sees Rose as a terrible threat, but it’s probably wrong for Kim to think that actually.”

Rose has set her sights on Will – because Ruby’s paying her to (Credit: ITV)

Rose makes a move!

So why has Kim let Rose get her feet under the table at Home Farm? Has she made a mistake?

“I think she should have chucked her out more or less straight away, the old Kim probably would have done,” chuckles Claire. “And I keep getting everybody asking me, what has happened to Kim? Why is she being so soft? But I think she’s doing it for the family. She wants to keep the family together.”

So now Rose has managed to get her claws into Will, will Kim regret being so soft? And are we about to see the old Kim return? Let’s face it, we’re all hoping Kim will snap and take revenge on Rose!

“It’s been a very nice sort of two or three years of playing happy families,” says Claire carefully. “But I think that’s always going to be within her and it’s going to come out at some point. I fear for Rose and I fear for Ruby!”

Rose and Will get close (Credit: ITV)

Will’s in trouble!

Dean Andrews, who plays Will, admits that his alter ego is about to make a big mistake when it comes to sleeping with the enemy! So having pushed Rose away once when she tried to kiss him, how does he end up back in bed with his ex?

Obviously Dean blames Kim! “I think she’s ignored me at some point,” he says. “Will thinks that Kim’s spiked the drinks, so he goes to see her but she ignores him. So he goes home feeling a bit sorry for himself and gets a little bit of love from Rose. And a little more love from her a bit later on!”

“But of course, she’s been paid to do that!” Claire points out!

“He really regrets it,” Dean carries on. “It’s just one of those moments of madness. He really does love Kim and wants harmony back in the house.”

But could Kim ever forgive Will’s indiscretion?

“The old Kim definitely not,” says Claire. “But I think because of the way Kim is, it’s going to be a very big hump to get over. I would imagine she will be exacting revenge.”

Can Rose really take on Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Claire King: Kim will get revenge

So is she looking forward to that revenge?

“Oh, yes, absolutely. I can’t wait! I’ve got them all lined up,” Claire says. “There are a few that have wronged her. There’s Rose to sort out, Ruby, Will’s got to have a bit of a slap around the chops. So yeah, there’s a few. Probably Caleb in there just for good measure. Maybe chuck a Dingle in there! Sounds a bit busy, doesn’t it!”

Kim’s been involved with some really dark stuff over the years, including leaving people to die and assassins! Does she have it in her to go that far with Ruby and Rose?

“I think she is more than capable,” says Claire. “But whether she would go down that line now I’m not sure. It depends how badly things go. But obviously this is an ultimate betrayal for her. I think Rose is in serious doo doo!”

We can’t wait to see it!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

