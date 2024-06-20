Emmerdale is not on tonight, here’s when it’s back

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Thursday June 20) as the Euros 2024 has taken over our TVs and completely uprooted our beloved soaps. For some, it’s a welcome change, but for Emmerdale fans, it means waiting for more episodes. We’re all left wondering what will happen in the Yorkshire village.

Read on below to discover when we can expect Emmerdale to return.

Dawn and Rose (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is not on tonight

Emmerdale’s schedule has changed and will now only be airing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday this week. The UEFA European Football Championship has taken over ITV1 and in a massive shake-up, it’s caused Emmerdale and Coronation Street to completely change their schedules.

Emmerdale is set to return on Friday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and next will air on Monday June 24, Thursday June 27, and Friday June 28 at 7.30pm. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming episode this Friday.

Belle clutching a packet of pills (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle finally escape Tom?

This week on Emmerdale, we saw Belle juggle with the heartbreaking decision of whether or not to get an abortion. Tom is making it impossible for Belle to leave the house. Belle managed to take his car last night (Wednesday June 19) and leave her phone with Amelia so he couldn’t track her.

Belle snuck out to the clinic and was determined to go ahead with the termination. Will Belle’s plan get back to the evil Tom or can she escape unharmed?

Kerry and Josh at the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Can Kerry expose Emmerdale newcomer Josh’s lies?

Josh has framed Matty after a stabbing at The Hide and Kerry is on a mission to find out the real story. During Friday’s episode, Kerry attempts to win over Josh at The Woolpack.

She records their conversation to see if Josh will confess to anything about the situation. However, her plan backfires which could lead to disastrous consequences.

Dawn, Billy, and Kim (Credit: ITV)

Dawn admits to fears

After the heartbreaking news of her baby Evan’s health, Dawn is struggling to cope with the pressure. Finally, Dawn admits to Will that she lives in constant fear of germs transferring to Evan.

This is why Dawn is distant from the other children as she doesn’t want anything or anyone to make Evan’s health decline further.

Can Will help Dawn cope or will she reach breaking point?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

