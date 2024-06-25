Emmerdale: James Chase praised by fans after Tom near-death scenes

Emmerdale fans have praised actor James Chase for his portrayal of Tom King after the villain nearly lost his life in harrowing scenes, which aired in Monday’s (June 24) episode.

Fans of the ITV soap have branded James a ‘great actor’ on social media. This comes after his character was left unconscious following a violent outburst.

What will happen now Tom has regained consciousness and Belle’s exit plan was scuppered?

Tom’s violent rage certainly had huge consequences (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom is electrocuted

Emmerdale viewers know that Tom has been abusing and controlling his new wife Belle behind closed doors. But she is in denial about what is going on.

The couple’s marriage has continued to go from bad to worse. However after Belle found out she was pregnant, things have spiralled even more. Having started to come to terms with the reality of her situation, Belle told Tom she’d had a miscarriage. But she’d actually made the decision to have an abortion.

When Tom found out about the termination, he headed to the barn. He then smashed everything up with an iron bar in a fit of rage.

His final swing proved to be disastrous however, as he started to lose strength and hit the rotary isolator, resulting in him being electrocuted. Tom could then be seen lying on the floor unconscious in the barn at the end of the dramatic scenes.

Tom was left unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise Tom actor James Chase

Emmerdale fans were treated to a sneak peek behind the scenes in a new Instagram post from the ITV soap. Viewers were given a look into how Tom’s accident was orchestrated in a new clip.

Actor James talked soap fans through what he had to do in the scenes. This prompted many to praise his acting skills and overall portrayal of Tom, despite some not wanting the character to survive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

“Although a harrowing storyline. He is a great actor and Tom and Belle are playing this storyline out amazingly well. Scared for Belle,” one Emmerdale fan commented.

A second soap viewer added: “You’re a great actor. Well done both of you. Never easy playing a villain for the backlash but well done.”

“Amazing episode this evening, difficult viewing for some people I can only imagine but brilliantly acted,” another Emmerdale fan said.

